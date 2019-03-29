Food Lovers Market shares their Seafood Curry Feast recipe: it's super quick, simple and delicious

Durban - Next Saturday, the Independent on Saturday will be involved in the city's annual Curry Cook off competition which will see nine amateur home cooks vying for the top spot in each of the three curry categories - seafood, chicken and meat. The cook off takes place at the Springfield Retail Centre on April 6 from 10am.

Each contestant will have a set time to prepare and cook their dish, with ingredients supplied by the Food Lovers Market. In judging, the creativity of the dish, team name as well as the taste of the dish will all be taken into consideration. Entertaining the crowds is one of Durban’s top comics Masood Boomgaard.

Judging the competition will be seasoned professionals Ramola Makan cook book author; Gordon Manuel executive chef from the Endless Horizons Group; Frank Chemaly, food critic and journalist at The Independent on Saturday; and Guy Gorrie, eecutive chef at the Royal Palm Hotel.

To provide some inspiration, Food Lovers Market shares their favourite Seafood Curry Feast recipe to help spice things up. The recipe is super quick, simple and delicious as well as can feed 4-6 people.

Ingredients

3 tbsp (45 ml) vegetable oil

1 tsp (5 ml) mustard seeds

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

curry powder

curry leaves

1 tbsp (15 ml) turmeric

1 bay leaf

2 fresh chillies, finely sliced

3 onions, chopped

1 x 400 g can of chopped tomatoes

2 cups (500 ml) chicken stock 8-12 queen prawns

500-600 g mussels

250 g calamari

Fresh coriander leaves

Method

Heat the oil in a pan. When hot, add the mustard seeds. Wait for them to pop, and then add the garlic, curry powder, curry leaves, turmeric, bay leaf, fresh chillies and onions. Fry until onions are soft and translucent. Add the canned tomatoes. Add the chicken stock and stir through. Cook to a thick creamy consistency. Add the prawns, mussels and, a few minutes later, the calamari. Remove from the heat and toss in the chopped coriander leaves. Serve with poppadums, sambals and fresh lemon wedges. Feel free to add to or replace the prawns, mussels or calamari with whatever seafood you have at hand.

