Double dose of doctors

Durban maestro Dr Christopher Cockburn, who recently retired from his post at UKZN, will have two final farewells before he moves to Grahamstown (Makhanda) in April.

Under his baton, the Durban Chamber Choir will perform tomorrow (Sunday, February 26) at the Dutch Reformed Church, uMhlanga, from 9am, as part of the service. This will be the last performance of the Durban Chamber Choir under Cockburn’s direction. The choir will perform three of Cockburn’s pieces: Angelic Chorus, Festival Mass No. 2, and the Gloria from Festival Mass No. 3.