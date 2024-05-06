Independent Online
Draw out your art talent

The captivating drawing, ‘Imwe hamwe na Kamere’, by 2022 South African national winner of the Bic Art Master Africa competition, Romeon Mwiseneza.

Published 4h ago

Durban — Entries have opened for the sixth Art Master Africa competition which invites creatives to depict their interpretation of Ubuntu (or One Africa), this year’s competition’s theme, using ballpoint pens.

Bic’s Art Master Africa began in 2017 in South Africa, and, as it attracted a growing number of entries, expanded into the Middle East and more Africa regions.

This year’s theme, Ubuntu, invites artists to express what unity and interconnectedness within Africa means to them.

Participants will have three months to complete their artwork before judging takes place, followed by the winner announcements in the last quarter of the year. Entries will be judged based on creativity, originality, and technical skills.

The final day for submissions is July 18.

First, second, and third place winners will receive $2 000 (R37 092), $1 000, and $500 respectively. Nine winners from across the region will be announced and awarded.

Art Master Africa custodian and Bic Middle East and Africa marketing director Gregory Alibaux said the competition provided a platform for artists and creatives in the region to express themselves.

“This year is special for the competition as it also marks the year where we elevated the programme by launching an Art Master Africa metaverse gallery, crossing borders and bringing African talent to the world.”

To date, Art Master Africa has engaged with more than 6 000 creatives from across the region.

For more information on how to enter, or to submit entries, go to https://bicartmaster.com/

