Durban actress relishes new ‘power’

Durban-born actress Zahra Dada hopes her role in the Amazon-streamed series ‘The Power’ will lead to more international roles. ‘The Power’ is an Amazon Prime Video series, some of which was filmed in Cape Town, based on Naomi Alderman’s 2016 sci-fi novel.

Dada, who auditioned for the nine-episode series via Zoom, played the character of a Muslim woman, Leen, in the first season which premiered in March and finished its live airing this month. It is not yet known whether there will be a second season. Durban-born actress Zahra Dada played a Muslim woman in the international sci-fi series ‘The Power’. Picture: Supplied Dada told the ‘Independent On Saturday’ that portraying a Muslim woman who confidently donned a headscarf while possessing extraordinary abilities was a source of great pride for her.

“To prepare for my role I had to work with a dialogue coach who was based in the UK. I had to nail the Arabic accent first before focusing on the acting techniques. That was the challenging phase that featured heavily for the role. But on the bright side of the challenge is that I had the opportunity to enhance skills I grasped during the coaching sessions,” she said. “Every aspect of the experience was truly remarkable. Having the opportunity to work closely with the director was a privilege. Despite the long hours, every second was worth it. Based on the production’s work and reputation in the industry, the experience began to feel like the perfect networking opportunity towards my efforts in securing the role.” The series was filmed in several world cities, and tells a story of teenage girls worldwide who start developing “the power”.

It starts manifesting as a tingling sensation around their collarbones, but grows stronger until they are able to shoot electric bolts out of their fingertips and use them to stun or kill. Other cast members, to name a few, include Australian actress, singer-songwriter and producer Toni Collette; American actor, comedian, and film producer John Alberto Leguizamo Peláez, and British television, film and stage actress Juliet Cowan. In the Cape Town scenes, Dada worked with artists such as Nadia Jaftha, Carishma Basday and Terushka Ven.

She also filmed a scene alongside lead actor, ‘Ted Lasso’ star Toheeb Jimon, who plays Tunde. “With the emergence of streaming platforms, there are now greater opportunities than ever before. I hope to work with more international productions so I can broaden my craft,” Dada said. She said she was inspired by her brother, Razeen, who is also an actor, and said the support from her family was another source of strength which kept her going.