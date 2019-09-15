Githa Balram looks at how we can face challenges in our lives in her new book The Spiritual Gardener.

Durban - The Durban author of The Spiritual Gardener, Githa Balram, takes the reader on a journey where every day is a fresh new start and the written word, or an act of kindness, can change your path in life. Describing her book as “an inspirational autobiography”, Balram said it was her own journey on how to face challenges, some life-changing, which led her to writing her book.

“I grew up in an underprivileged area, which I know sounds clichéd, but it was a reality and there was crime all around.

“But it was over nine months in 2014/15 when I experienced major changes,” she said, which included her husband dying suddenly after “only two years and eight months of marriage”.

Prior to that, her car had been stolen. She decided to take some time out.

“It was during those nine months, I was given a good shakedown. I worked hard in the corporate environment, but I had always had that spiritual side and at that point in my life, I knew it was time to take the initiative and go and explore.

“I decided I needed a sabbatical and went to Nepal. While I was there, that major earthquake happened. That really opened up to me how we take the little things in life for granted.

“All those people in Nepal live with so little and with the earthquake, many of them lost everything.

“We could not get out of Kathmandu Valley and it was amazing to watch the resilience of the people, who would walk past every morning with a bright smile and a good morning despite everything that had happened to them.”

Having read and followed many inspirational authors, such as Thich Nhat Hahn and Eckhart Tolle, it was certainly not a quantum leap for Balram to follow the inspirational genre when it came to her writing.

“This book was written with the intention of planting a new perspective within the minds of people and providing them with a glimpse of an alternative way of existence.

“Similar to the way a regular gardener would see to the well-being and upkeep of a garden, such as managing the weeds, maintaining the plants that are already there and planting new seeds when required, The Spiritual Gardener tends to the minds of those seeking nourishment and well-being in their lives,” she said.

The book took a year to complete, with Balram giving up one to two hours of TV every night to write.

“It was a conscious decision to allocate the time, but when I was writing, the story was there to tell and it just flowed,” she said.

And with all the anger and violence playing out in the South African landscape, Balram said inspirational words could help heal.

“Had it not been for the comfort and healing effects of the written inspirational words, I would not have been empowered enough to see myself through the challenges I faced.

“Writers such as Hahn, Tolle and Osho teach us to awaken to the power of our own self-care. Their writings and teaching are extremely relevant to our challenging times. Their wisdom can remain with us forever.

“The intention of my book is to awaken the reader to their true calling. It is designed to help you tap into your unique self and help embrace your own authentic path,” she said.

She added that an English teacher once quoted author Edward Bulwer Lytton’s adage “the pen is mightier than the sword”.

“Those words inspired me to pick up a pen and express myself to others. While I transform and grow in deeper understanding of each day, I in turn share the same with others.”

She is already working on a second book on the tools used to cope with life’s challenges.

The Spiritual Gardener is available on Amazon or at Destiny Bookshop in Windermere Centre.