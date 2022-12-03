Durban debut for Mzansi National Orchestra

Durban: The newly-launched Mzansi National Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony during its visit to Durban on its first national tour. The Playhouse will host the event on December 17 at 7pm. Tickets from Quicket.

The orchestra, conducted by American Marin Alsop, described as a “classical music superstar”, will feature South Africans known on the world stage, including mezzo soprano Michelle Breedt and concert master Pieter Schoeman, who plays that role at the London Philharmonic Orchestra. “Part of the formula is that 80 to 90% of the orchestra are South Africans based in South Africa,” said orchestra CEO Bongani Tembe. “The other 10 to 20% are South African musicians who have done well across the world, who are coming back to give back to the country.”

Local choirs will also be part of the orchestra. “Durban can expect to see the best of South African musicians,” said Tembe, adding that the theme of Beethoven’s Ninth was “brotherhood, people coming together”. The Independent on Saturday