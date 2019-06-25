Durban-based comedian Cyril Basker is one of the comedians selected for the Savanna Newcomers Showcase.

DURBAN-based up-and-coming comedian, Cyril Basker, needs your vote. He is one of 24 comedians vying for the Savanna Newcomer of the Year award after appearing in the showcase last month at the Soweto Theatre in Johannesburg.

Basker is celebrating two years in the comedy industry after making the jump from IT technician to comedian.

For the 29-year-old, being on stage and performing to an audience of 400 people who found him funny was one of the greatest feelings.

The comic said being nominated for the Newcomer Choice Award would be a dream come true. Chatting about his experience at the Savanna Newcomer showcase, he said: “We were flown up to Johannesburg; it was actually my first time on an airplane, which was exciting.

“I enjoyed the experience and it’s always fun making people laugh. I am one of three Durban comedians who went up to Johannesburg.

“I am representing Durban and it’s my home town so it would be good for Durban to support its own.”

The other two Durban contenders are Leah Jasmine and Mfundo Mhlongo.

Born in Wentworth, Basker caught the comedy bug at a young age.

“I was the clown at home and it followed me into school where I was the class clown. I started writing jokes quite early on, hoping one day, I would be able to tell these jokes.

“I did a show called So You Think You’re Funny and one of the judges who was then my favourite comedian, David Kau, told me I should stick to IT. But I didn’t allow that to stop me. I continued writing jokes and just being the funny guy around people until I bumped into Carvin Goldstone, who said I must come through and try out comedy at the Winston Pub in Glenwood.

“Today, I can say that if you’re gifted, follow it through because I ignored it for years and now I enjoy making people laugh.”

Basker is also the mastermind behind the Happy Hippo Comedy Club.

It takes place every Thursday at Happy Hippo Rooftop Bar in the Point area.

To vote and nominate Basker for the Savanna Newcomer of the Year Award, visit chatzconnect.co.za/comics-choice-awards/. Alternatively, check out his YouTube channel, Cyril Basker.