Durban gears up for the holidays

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) The market is open with a host of fresh produce, superb arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. New hours are from 7am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Clansthal Market: (tomorrow) The Winter Craft Market is an excellent place to relax and support local crafters in a lush tropical garden. Featuring 40 plus traders offering a range of crafts, clothing and décor items (no shop-bought items), there are also stalls of homemade food. From 9am to 2pm at 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. All Covid-19 protocols are in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, bead work, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian on 082 829 0059.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Windermere Antique Fair: Lower level of Windermere Centre from 8.30am until 2pm on July 2. About 20 dealers with a wide selection of antiques, vintage and collectables, including porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books, paintings, linen and old toys. Treasures of yesteryear at prices to suit all pockets. Call Helen Clementz on 084 241 0241 Little Red Rides Again is at Durban’s Botanic Gardens next week. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Thank You For the Music is a tribute to Abbs, The Bee Gees and Queen ‒ three of the most influential groups of all time. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za

Playhouse, Opera: (today and tomorrow) Actor and writer John Kani brings Kunene and The King to Durban. In this remarkable play, Kani puts a nation’s history on stage through a confrontation between two men who represent polarised aspects of South Africa. It’s an exploration of race, class, politics, theatre, and the potentially unifying power of Shakespeare. Michael Richard plays Jack Morris, a cantankerous old actor who hopes to overcome severe liver cancer to get to Cape Town to play King Lear. Kani plays Lunga Kunene, a retired carer assigned to look after this querulous Thespian. June 25-26 at 2pm, June 28-29 at 7pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets. Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: (tomorrow) Screening of the movie Mama Mia. Donna (Meryl Streep), a hotelier in the Greek islands, is preparing for her daughter's wedding with the help of two old friends. Meanwhile, Sophie, the spirited bride, secretly invites three men from her mother's past in the hope of meeting her real father and having him escort her down the aisle. Dress up for fun and sing along to all your favourite Abba songs. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse Drama: Footloose The Musical. Ren McCormack moves to a small town where dancing and rock music is illegal. Ren faces an uphill battle to change things. June 29-30 and July 1-2 at 7.30pm. July 1 at 2pm and July 3 at 3pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets.

Riverside Hotel: Comedy Night @ The Riverside on June 30 with some of SA's best-known comedians. Catch Gem Atkins, Cyril Basker and Darrien Asbury with a surprise guest. At 7pm. No under 18. Tickets R150 each from webtickets. Botanic Gardens Amphitheatre: KickstArt presents Little Red Rides Again for the school holidays from July 1-17. Little Red Riding Hood returns to Granny’s cottage in the woods, but their evening of baking and bedtime stories is soon interrupted by an unwelcome knock at the door by another wolf on the prowl. Starring Bryan Hiles, Belinda Henwood and Cara Roberts. Tickets R150 adults, R120 children and pensioners from webtickets. Music KZNSA: (today) Andiswa Live, Nana Atta and San Thurman in a concert at the gallery at 5pm. Tickets R80 from webtickets.

Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: Monday Music features guitarist Seb Goldswain on June 27 at 6.30pm. Goldswain is a fingerstyle virtuoso, composer and performer known for his intricate and energetic style of playing. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) A Broken Umbrella: nine artists curate themselves into an exhibition. Ends tomorrow. The Green Gallery: (today) New artworks by Char Kraus, Justin Mashora, Judy Wentzel and Rob Domijon, and bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies, and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

Durban Art Gallery: (today) Johannesburg artist Mary Sibande’s latest exhibition, Let Me Tell You About Red. Memorable large-scale installations personify the colours of bruising, as demonstrated through her alter-ego, Sophie, a life size mannequin. Ends September 30. The Gallery, Ballito: (today) Tidal, a new exhibition honours our ocean and all it gives to us. Until July 31. Call Jane Digby on 072 245 8691. Woza Moya: Artists, including Maggie Strachan, Joan Martin, Lara Mellon and Ana Pereira de Vlieg, and students of Strachan’s studio, in an exhibition entitled Reflections until June 19. Wide range of paintings, drawings and mixed media works.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Springside Reserve from Morewood Farm, Springside Road, Hillcrest. Call David at 071 122 3183. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana on 039 315 7359.

Events Denis Hurley Centre: (today) Free guitar classes for beginners from 9.30-11am. If you have a guitar, bring it; if not, go along anyway. No need to book. For more information, see their Facebook page. KZN Museum, Pietermaritzburg: Night at the Museum ‒ Winter Edition on July 15 from 5pm. Loads of activities: archaeological excavation, invertebrate identification, San Hunter Gatherer display, specimen dissection, interactive scientific games and live snake show. Warm snacks, coffee and popcorn on sale. Tickets R50 from webtickets. Alliance Française: Celebrate Congolese Independence day with Congolese food, great Congolese music and 100% pan-African spirit. June 30 from 5pm. Entry free, cash bar available.