Durban is rocking this weekend

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. Shongweni has a number of exciting markets lined up for December 16, 17 and 18, and regular Saturday markets on December 24 and 31. I Heart Market: (today) The market has moved permanently to Sugar Rush Park, Ballito, and has markets on December 3, 10 and 17 from 8.30am to 2pm. Secure parking/free entrance. Artisanal crafters offering fine handmade goods that include jewellery, accessories, leather goods, ceramics, visual arts, decor, clothing, deli foods, bakery goods including breads, pastries, cookies and cakes.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for unique and authentic gifts; organic vegetables; funky clothing; decadent treats; boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces; decor and jewellery; second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. La Lucia Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) Premier antiques and collectables fair for Christmas gifts to suit all prices. Porcelain, silver, jewellery and decorative household wares, plus records and even woodworking tools. From 9am to 3pm at La Lucia Mall. Call Sandy at 082 705 4882.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Windermere Antiques Fair: Fun Christmas market selling treasures from yesteryear. December 10 from 8.30am to 2pm in Windermere Centre. Call Helen Clementz at 084 241 0241. Action in Autism: Annual market on December 10 at 105 Haig Road, Parkhill, Durban North, from 9am to 2pm. Delicious baked goods, fresh produce, plants, pre-loved clothing and homeware, Christmas presents, and decor items. Also jumping castle and kiddies zone. Call 031 563 3039. Clansthal Market: Boutique craft market in a private garden overlooking the ocean to raise funds for the Clansthal Conservancy. Range of crafts, clothing and decor items ideal for Christmas shopping. Food stalls and live music. December 11 and 18 from 9am until 2pm at 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal. Call Liz Cunningham at 083 556 8108.

Mackaya Bella Community Centre: Renishaw Hills Open Day and Christmas Market on December 15 from 9am to 4pm. Lots of fun activities for kiddies including face painting, balloon shaping and temporary tattoos. East Coast Gold will broadcast live with Dave Guselli. Chi Mhende and Paul Slabolepszy in Fordsburg’s Finest. Shows Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Classical Comedy, a musical comedy collaboration between the Durban City Orchestra and Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert. Tickets R200, R180 pensioners and students. Today at 3pm and 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R200 from Computicket. Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Nineties vs Noughties is a popular song roller-coaster with a skilled 10-piece cast that resurrects pop and rock icons from both decades. Until December 31. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za

Playhouse Loft: (today and tomorrow) Fordsburg’s Finest, hailed as Paul Slabolepszy’s crowning achievement. Class-act two-hander features new-generation star Chi Mhende opposite Slabolepszy in a story of homecoming, healing and hope. Today at 6.30pm, tomorrow at 2.30pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Rhumbelow Theatre: (today and tomorrow) The British Invasion ‒ They Came, They Sang, They Conquered stars The Reals (Barry Thomson, Dawn Selby, Mali Sewell and Andy Turrell) with guest guitarist Shaun Dragt. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Allison Hillstead plays Julie Andrews at the Rhumbelow Rhumbelow Theatre: Coming from Grahamstown is Julie Andrews ‒ Uncut, written and directed by Amanda Bothma and starring Alison Hillstead and Nathan Johannisen on piano. December 9 and 10 at 7.30pm, December 10 at 2pm, and December 11 at 2pm and 5pm. Tickets are R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: KickstArt presents the family pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk starring dashing newcomer William Young as the hero. Also starring Roshanda Lewis, Blessing Xaba, Bryan Hiles, Iain “Ewok” Robinson, Shelley McLean Downham, Liesl Coppin and Lyle Buxton. Written and directed by Steven Stead and designed by Greg King. Runs until January 15. Tickets R130–R250 from Computicket. Playhouse Opera: It’s Beautiful at the Ballet is an inspiring, uplifting programme of short pieces by some of South Africa’s best known choreographers, Veronica Paeper, Sean Bovim and Adele Blank. December 22 at 2pm and 6pm, December 23 at 3pm. Tickets R100–R150 at webtickets. Music Zimbali Beach Resort: (today) The Drakensberg Choir’s annual Noël Programme of Christmas music on a national tour. December 3 at 7pm. Also at Hilton College December 5 at 7pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets.

The Manor House, Salt Rock: (today) Enjoy a day out with family and friends with South Africa’s top musicians Jeremy Loops, Hot Water and Angus. Chairs and picnic blankets allowed. From 1pm. Tickets R120–R360 at webtickets/ R50 per cooler box. Blue Lagoon: (today) The annual Gagasi FM Beach Fest on the lawns. Tickets R200–R500 from webtickets. Albany Hotel: (today) Exclusive poetry show with Julanolwazi The Poet and live music from 2pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets.

Bat Centre: (today) Jazz Heritage Celebration features the Umkhumbane Jazz Ensemble with DJ Gabriel YoungStar and artists Sheila da Bluenote, Pat Zondi IMpolompolo, Nhlanhla Moletsane and Sifiso Cele. From 3pm. Tickets R90–R355 from webtckets. St Cyprian’s Church, Glenwood: (today) Dr Andrew-John Bethke, St Cyprian’s director of music, presents a one-hour year-end organ concert at 3pm. Donation in aid of Kerr House. Call 031 205 3710. Trelawney SDA Church, Pietermaritzburg: (today) Trelawney Youth Chamber Choir annual Celebration Concert, classic and fresh music arrangements at 6pm. Tickets R30–R50 from webtickets

Grace Hall, Ballito: (tomorrow) Christopher Duigan plays the Music of Chopin at 3pm. Tickets: R130 from [email protected] or 083 417 4473 (SMS or WhatsApp only). Rainbow Restaurant, Pinetown: (tomorrow) The Sibusiso Mashiloane Quartet. Tickets R100 from Webtickets. For the full programme see https://www.therainbow.co.za. Secure rooftop parking at the local Spar. St Agnes Church, Kloof: (tomorrow) The KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra performs a Sunday afternoon concert. Proceeds in aid of Youth Education and Support Trust. At 3pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets.

Luthuli Museum, Durban: Lindi Ngonelo live in concert on December 9 at 6pm. Tickets R50 from webtickets. Drakensberg Boys Choir: The Christmas in the Berg Festival from December 9–11. New Christmas repertoire with traditional and festive carols. December 9 at 7pm: Talent Showcase. December 10 at 3pm: Vivaldi’s “Gloria”, at 5pm piano recital by Gerhard Joubert, at 7pm Noël Gala Concert, repeated on December 11 at 10am. Tickets R200 per event at webtickets. Alliance Française de Durban: Nibs van der Spuy live on December 10 at 6pm. Tickets R80 from webtickets.

Durban Jewish Centre: Friends of Music present a concert of light classical and Christmas music featuring the sopranos Nozuko Teto and Dorh Mfayela accompanied by pianist Ilse Myburgh on December 11 at 3pm. Tickets at the door: R120 (members) R140 (non-members) R50 (students). Call Keith at 071 505 1021. Durban ICC: Kuhle Kwethu Gospel Festival commemorates the legendary composer SBP Mnomiya on December 11 at noon. Tickets R200–R500 from webtickets. Playhouse Opera: The Mbongeni Ngema Concert is a celebration of Mbaqanga music with Ngema as the lead artist. December 10 at 3pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets.

Mariannhill Monastery: The Durban Catholic Players’ Guild and the Knights of da Gama present Carols by Candlelight and Nativity play on December 17 at 3pm, and at Greyville Racecourse on December 18 at 7pm. No charge, but bring a toy for a needy child. The annual BuzzArt Christmas extravaganza is on at the KZNA in Glenwood. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Annual BuzzArt Christmas extravaganza is open. This year’s theme celebrates fresh starts and new leases of life, with the focus on sustainable, sophisticated design. Until January 15. Durban Art Gallery: Inkaba, an exhibition by the Amasosha Art Movement. Until March 2.

The Green Gallery: (today) Fresh collection from Justin Mashora, Sue Robins, Janine Jollands and Penny Brown. New bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: The exhibition Presence ‒ The Gift of Now is open and runs until January 29. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Upper Macintosh waterfalls and rock shelter from St Heliers Lake, Hillcrest. Call David at 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events LEARN 2 SURF: Safest beginner-surfer beaches with instructors who are experienced, friendly, patient and excited to get you up and riding waves. All gear provided. Lessons at Durban and Southbroom. Tickets R200–R750 from webtickets. For more info see http://www.learn2surf.co.za