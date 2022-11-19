Durban on pointe

Lisa Bobbert dons a tutu and does a turn in Classical Comedy, a madcap musical comedy collaboration between Aaron McIlroy, Bobbert and the Durban City Orchestra, at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre at the University of KwaZulu Natal.

Durban - The city is on ‘pointe’ on stage and screen this festive season.

The show from November 25 until December 4, brings a chuckle to Tchaikovsky, a roar to Radetsky and a burp to Brahms!

Meanwhile, the magnificent dancers of London’s Royal Ballet present The Nutcracker, a timeless and much-loved Christmas story of Clara, the handsome Nutcracker Prince, and the Mouse King, in a new festive filmed-stage version. It will be screened on the big screen at the Rhumbelow Theatre, Umbilo from December 20 to January 6.

Sleeping Beauty, presented by Taryn Makaab’s Break Thru Dance Company, retells the story of a curse that only a true love’s kiss can break, and how evil is conquered through love and faith. It will be at the Playhouse Drama from November 26-27.