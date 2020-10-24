Durban's comics let loose after lockdown

Durban - After months of lockdown, the city’s top comedians have been let loose with a live show celebration at the Bat Centre. Durban Comedy is Back runs on October 30 and 31 and features stand-up gigs from Andrew Hughes, Arnotte Payne, Nabeel Peer, Monde Blose, Vincent Joseph and Cyril Basker. “It’s a celebration of local stand-up comedy coming back to stage in all its glory,” said Basker, who is organising the event. “Durban is known for its high calibre of comedic talent. We’ve rallied some of our funniest members to help you laugh out loud and let loose. Comedy has a way of helping us navigate life on the lighter side and we could all do with a bit of an escape these days.” Payne, who has performed on radio, TV and film in the local production Curry & Vice, is excited to be back on stage. “It feels like we haven’t done stand-up in 10 years. A thought it has crossed my mind – how will we know people are laughing if they have masks on?

Andrew Hughes

“People can expect to laugh inwardly at some of our observations. Like how masks have had so many varied uses and how some honourable members went out in masks and did crime, thinking that because they’re wearing a mask they won’t get caught!” he said.

Hughes is raring to go. After six months of lockdown experiences, which included surviving being shot at, he has some tales to tell.

“I’m grateful to everyone who showed so much love to me during my trying time and I’m ready to bring the laughs,” he said.

Blose said he had actually enjoyed some of the “perks” of lockdown. “Like the fact that a mask protects you from conversations you don’t want to have. I also enjoyed social distancing from people I owe money to. Let’s face it, in some parts of the country lockdown was a myth,” he quipped.

“And if you spend three months locked in with your family, you can start to visually see the thin line between love and hate.”

“Laughter is a great way of bringing people together,” said Basker.

Durban Comedy is Back is on at 8pm. Tickets are R120 via Webtickets.co.za

