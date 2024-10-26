DUT explores the Scent of Change

Durban University of Technology’s Drama and Production Studies Department presents The Scent of Change at the Courtyard Theatre at DUT from October 28 to 31. This year’s production is a collaborative effort that brings to the stage a new South African musical that weaves together a romantic love story in a historical time in our country, pre-democracy, where the waters of integration were tested in Chatsworth public schools.

Mandisa Mnguni (Preshni) and Ngcebo Bhengu (James) in DUT’s The Scent of Change. The musical explores a time pre-democracy when some schools were integrated to see whether it could be achieved after so many years of being isolated because of apartheid. Picture: Val Adamson In the late 1980s and early 1990s integration between black and Indian pupils was tested when small groups of black pupils were introduced into Indian schools to see if integration would be possible after almost 40 years of segregation. The story navigates the romantic love story of Preshni, a teenage Indian girl, top of her class, and James, a young black pupil placed into the Indian school. It conveys the uncertainty and prejudice that existed at the time but also the lingering hope of a united country. It is an attempt to highlight a pivotal moment in South African history and depict the tumultuous terrain of emotions that were rife at the time and shed light on a history that is unspoken.

Written and directed by Dr Verne Rowin Munsamy, musical direction by Zenneth Cibane, with musical producer Niwake Jama, and choreographed by Mdu Mtshali. The production is part of the third year performance techniques module which navigates a departmental production in which students get a chance to experience a professional platform for performance in their final year of their diploma. There is also a live band to accompany the singers and dancers. This is a culmination of all the skills that the students have acquired during their time in the lecture halls and performance studios of DUT.