Durban - For 28 days in the month of February, East Coast Radio will allow listeners to literally become the DJ by dictating the music playlist that is playlisted on the station.

This comes as the radio station launched their 28-day music makeover campaign this week, in a bid for the station to grow listenership and remain the province’s most popular urban hit station.

Zane Derbyshire, East Coast Radio’s programme manager, said the team was committed to giving the people what they wanted.

“We would like to give our people what they want. That’s why we’ve decided to include our very loyal listeners by allowing them to choose the music that we play on the station. We want everyone to come to the party”, said Derbyshire.

Listeners can dictate the playlist on the ECR website or at pop up ECR Music Maker Chill Zones.

The station’s general manager, Boni Mchunu, explained that the pop up chill zones would spring up at locations and the public would get a chance to interact with the station’s presenters.

“This is only the beginning for us and we are excited to hear from our listeners. We want to paint KZN yellow by travelling across the province on the ground to ensure that we get everyone voting in our 28 Day Music Makeover,” she said.

Independent On Saturday