Ellis has it licked!

Dancer Kevin Ellis gets a congratulatory lick from Bella, a female collie cross which has been at the Kloof SPCA for four weeks. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency ANA

Published 3h ago

Durban - Dancer Kevin Ellis recently returned from the European Championships in Dublin, Ireland, where he became a quadruple dance champion, winning duos, partners, solos and charity dance-offs with his dance partners Lesley Klewinghaus and Sandy Clawson.

The Kloof and Highway SPCA will host an international dance day on April 29 from 9am-3pm featuring Spanish, ballet, Irish, Latin, ballroom, country line and more for a fun day for the family and dance enthusiasts.

The Tea Garden and other shops will be open, and the new boho pop-up boutique will be revealed. Fun prizes, giveaways and a dance class for children are among the attractions.

The Independent on Saturday

