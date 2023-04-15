Ellis has it licked!

Durban - Dancer Kevin Ellis recently returned from the European Championships in Dublin, Ireland, where he became a quadruple dance champion, winning duos, partners, solos and charity dance-offs with his dance partners Lesley Klewinghaus and Sandy Clawson.

The Kloof and Highway SPCA will host an international dance day on April 29 from 9am-3pm featuring Spanish, ballet, Irish, Latin, ballroom, country line and more for a fun day for the family and dance enthusiasts.