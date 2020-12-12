Ending the year on the right note

Durban - A series of concerts celebrating the birth of Beethoven 250 years ago and with guests including one of the province’s top cellists and sopranos, pianist Chris Duigan and his Music Revival have some exceptional concerts lined up for December.

Since the start of lockdown, Duigan has been live streaming from his Pietermaritzburg home every Wednesday and Saturday at 6pm. His final concert of the year will go under the heading Opus 78.

Tonight Duigan will play a selection of grand classics including Beethoven's youthful Sonata in F Op 10 No 2, Liszt’s 'La leggierezza’, Chopin Scherzo No 2, plus music by Schumann and Gershwin.

Soprano Bingiwe Madlala.

With Beethoven’s birth on December 16, 1770, this Wednesday Duigan will celebrate with a selection of movements and single pieces by the composer.

On December 17, Beethoven’s baptism day, he’s scheduled an extra concert with cellist Aristide DuPlessis performing Beethoven's Sonata for cello Op 5 No 2. It’s also at 6pm.