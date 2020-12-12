Ending the year on the right note
Durban - A series of concerts celebrating the birth of Beethoven 250 years ago and with guests including one of the province’s top cellists and sopranos, pianist Chris Duigan and his Music Revival have some exceptional concerts lined up for December.
Since the start of lockdown, Duigan has been live streaming from his Pietermaritzburg home every Wednesday and Saturday at 6pm. His final concert of the year will go under the heading Opus 78.
Tonight Duigan will play a selection of grand classics including Beethoven's youthful Sonata in F Op 10 No 2, Liszt’s 'La leggierezza’, Chopin Scherzo No 2, plus music by Schumann and Gershwin.
With Beethoven’s birth on December 16, 1770, this Wednesday Duigan will celebrate with a selection of movements and single pieces by the composer.
On December 17, Beethoven’s baptism day, he’s scheduled an extra concert with cellist Aristide DuPlessis performing Beethoven's Sonata for cello Op 5 No 2. It’s also at 6pm.
December 19 promises a special Christmas concert with popular soprano Bongiwe Madlala singing O Holy Night, The Holy City, Panis angelicus and other operatic arias and songs, while Piano Hour on December 23 will take in a wide range of music from around the world, plus some of Duigan’s original pieces and improvisations.
In addition, Duigan’s hugely popular performance as part of the Trio Sofia playing Antonín Dvořák’s Dumky Trio, is available on his YouTube channel. He performs with Ralitza Macheva (violin) and Ralitza Pechoux (cello). Catch it at www.youtube.com/c/ChristopherDuigan.
Duigan appealed to the public to make a donation for enjoying these sessions. “I am entirely dependant on voluntary contributions to earn a living with current restrictions. I have chosen to present these livestreams to the general public for free at this time, and also need to cover production costs and guest artists fees for each session,” he said.
To donate visit his website www.musicrevival.co.za
