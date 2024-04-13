Enjoy witty Company, support a local muso, stroll the markets or get outdoors

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. Popular duo Qadasi and Maqhinga will be on the main stage from 10am to 1pm. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Walk the short nature trail or have an adventure on the new zipline. Open rain or shine, and wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes, etc. 106 Bulwer Road, 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-made sauces, decor, jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, 9am-2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders offer fresh farm produce, cut flowers and a nursery, retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kids’ entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Every Saturday from 8am to 1pm, with stalls selling pre-loved items, crafts, food and more. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected] Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opp Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School, 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Fresh produce market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce, 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and bar. 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Shows Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: KickstArt presents the South African premiere of Stephen Sondheim’s Company, a witty, wise and worldly musical comedy that explores the quirks and contradictions of modern love. Directed by Steven Stead, designed by Greg King, with musical direction by Roland Perold, choreography by Simone Mann, sound design by Stephanie Pais, and lighting by Tina le Roux. Tickets from webtickets. Until April 21. Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Vincent: His Quest to Love and Be Loved with Daniel Anderson on vocals and Paul Ferreira on piano. Today at 3pm and 7.30pm; tomorrow at 2pm. One hour with no interval. Tribute to Vincent van Gogh, who died at 37 from a self-inflicted wound in 1890. Tickets R200, from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or Computicket.

Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: One Man’s Story ‒ Tom Meehan, the legend of Springbok Radio comedy, including Men From the Ministry and High ’n Dry. Excerpts from his memoirs will be read by his son Barry covering the years of Tom entertained at POW camps and the creation of Durban’s Springbok Radio Comedy. On April 21 at 2pm. Tickets R160, R100 for film club members from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or Computicket. Music Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: Country and line dancing, an evening of fun with DJ Curt on April 20. R50 a head, food and drink on sale, from 4.30pm till late. Call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] for more info.

UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music: Mfana Mlambo Quartet. All proceeds raised from this concerts to Dr Madala “Bafo” Kunene who is experiencing critical health issues and needs some medical attention. On Wednesday, April 17. Doors open at 5pm, music starts at 5.30pm. Tickets are R110, R80 for pensioners, R50 for students. Bookings from [email protected] or quicket. Church of the Redeemer, 1 Church Road, Hillcrest: Music for cello, flute and piano by members of the KZN Philharmonic ‒ Marguerite Spies, Sabine Baird and Margrit Deppe ‒ on Sunday, April 21 at 11.30am. Programme includes: Antonio Vivaldi: Sonata in A minor for Flute, Cello and Basso Continuo; Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in C Major for Flute and Basso Continuo; Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from the Cello Sonata in A Major Op. 69; Carl Maria von Weber: Trio in g minor for Flute, Cello and Piano. Tickets are R100 from Quicket (R60 for children under 12), or R120 at the door. ART

L’Art Arabe Gallery, Musgrave: (today) Learn English or Arabic calligraphy with Artscribes Global, facilitated by Sana-Bella Ebrahim. From 2-4pm R450. 183 Musgrave Road. R450. Contact 076 891 1152 or email [email protected] Tatham Art Gallery: Sculptures in wood by Carl Roberts depicting “Ordering Chaos”. Until April 21. KZNSA: 2024 Members’ Award; A Visual Prose, drawing inspiration from the vibrant cultural tapestry of KwaZulu-Natal, steeped in the legacies of writers, poets, and artists. The exploration revolves around the intriguing dynamics of playing with words, prose, and language. It creates nuance, leaving space for sonic/audio/audio-visual and performance art, ensuring that the artistic expressions are not confined to the visual/traditional fine art realm. Until April 28.

The Gallery, Ballito: Exhibition Coastal, celebrating all things ocean-side. Until April 26. @thegallerylifestyle or 072 245 8691. OUTDOORS Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm, easy new Assegai Coffee Hike in Cato Ridge area. Meet at the coffee farm. Take Hammarsdale turnoff, right over the Hammarsdale Bridge, 5kms to farm signposted on left. Awesome hike in the wilds. Fabulous coffee shop after. Call David at 072 615 0559. On Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park for relaxed hikes for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123.

Recycles Group: Meet at 9am on Tuesdays at the Mini Town car park on North Beach for a casual promenade cycle. Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Saturdays at 6am, meet at Dura Cycles, Uvongo. 039 315 7359. Be included. Send details to [email protected] by the Tuesday before publication.