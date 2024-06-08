Exhibition crosses borders to help people in Palestine

Durban — “In a world seeking freedom, we stand united” – that sets the tone for Durban artist Aishah Kathrada’s first solo art exhibition, titled Art for Justice. Inspired by the resilience and struggles of the Palestinian people, Kathrada unveils a powerful showcase of her talents.

Her exhibition resonates with Nelson Mandela’s reminder from his 1997 speech on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People: “We know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians.” Durban artist Aishah Kathrada is holding her first solo art exhibition, Art for Justice, Saturday (today). All proceeds will go to the people of Gaza. Through her fine arts and digital creations, Kathrada explores themes of resilience and struggle. Her works celebrate Palestinian heritage and examine the community’s ongoing challenges. Each artwork sold will contribute directly to the people of Gaza, with all profits being donated to their cause.

“This exhibition is my way of connecting across continents and cultures, using art to highlight the stories that need to be heard,” said Kathrada. “It’s about solidarity, empathy and our shared human experience.” Kathrada’s work becomes a voice for justice and freedom.