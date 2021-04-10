Feast of holiday entertainment

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Open from 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery as well as a nature trail and great views. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park, for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn on 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Antiques Fair: Monthly selection of top-class antiques and collectibles from dealers around KZN. Sunday April 18 from 9am to 2pm at the uMhlanga Centre. Call Rod Hawkins at 084 548 0366 Clansthal Market: The autumn craft market to raise funds for the Clansthal conservancy features handmade crafts and home-made food stalls in the beautiful garden of Keith and Liz Cunningham. April 25 from 9am to 2pm at 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal. Call Liz on 083 556 8108

Shows

Rhumbelow, Durban: (today) Alakazam is a fun, magical children’s show with South Africa’s top trickster, Brendon Peel. Final show at 11am. Running time 55 minutes. Snacks and juices on sale. Tickets R75 from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

Botanic Gardens: (today and tomorrow) Charlotte’s Web, designed and directed by KickstArt’s Greg King and starring Belinda Henwood, Mthokozizi Zulu, Bryan Hiles, Cara Roberts and Lyle Buxton, is a theatrical adaptation of the children’s classic by EB White. Shows at 11am and 2pm. Bring your own picnics. Book at Computicket, adults R150, children under 12 and pensioners R120.

Botanic Gardens: (today and tomorrow) Durban's Flatfoot Dance Company presents its inaugural Park Dances #1, an outdoor sundowner dance experience at 5pm. Strict Covid protocols. Tickets R100 must be booked in advance from [email protected]

Old Mushroom farm, Howick: (today) Mayine, The Rain Queen is a mythical story about rain and responsible water use in a performance created, written and told by Makhubalo Ikaneng. April 10, 17 and 24 at noon. Tickets R150 at Webtickets.

Old Mushroom Farm, Howick: (today) Kikiza Pride and Joy is a colourful one-woman show in which Nomusa Zondi reflects on wounded family pride and the joys of embracing her culture. The play is 95% English and 5% Zulu and is written and directed by Makhubalo Ikaneng. April 10, 17 and 24 at 2pm. Tickets R150 at Webtickets.

Rhumbelow, Northlands: (today) Smoke & Mirrors stars master of magic and mentalism, Brendon Peel, in a show that includes mind-reading, magic tricks, illusions and a lot of laughs. Today at 7.30pm. Also in Pietermaritzburg tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

Rhumbelow Durban: (today and tomorrow) The Reals – Barry Thomson, Dawn Selby, Mali Sewell, Trevor Donjeany and guest guitarist Shaun Dragt – present a Tribute to the Travelling Wilburys. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

Altitude: (tomorrow) Open mic comedy night every Sunday hosted by Friends of South African Comedy. Opens at 6pm with the show at 7pm. Entry R30.

Rhumbelow, Tina’s: Aaron is Alive This Week! a lockdown comedy show from Mr Funny himself, Aaron McIlory. April 21 to 24 at 7.30pm, April 25 at 2pm. Tables of four only. Tickets R180 or R280 including dinner from Computicket or email Roland at [email protected]

Music

Chris Duigan in Concert: (today) Live broadcast online of many favourite classics at 6pm. See https://www.youtube.com/c/ChristopherDuigan.

Friends of Music: Christopher Duigan presents The Music of Frederic Chopin, including Etudes Op 10, Scherzo No 2, Ballade No 1, plus waltzes and nocturnes. April 18 at 3pm at the Durban Jewish Centre. Tickets: R100 members, R120 non-members, must be prebooked from [email protected]

Sugar Rush Park, Ballito: Pop diva PJ Powers will perform on May 24 from 1pm. Sugar Rush Park offers beautiful open grassed areas, kids zones, fully-stocked bars, food stalls and much more. Tickets: adults R140, kids 6-12 R80, U6 R20, from Webtickets.

Art

KZNSA Gallery: This year's KZNSA members’ competition closes tomorrow.

Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: Exhibition by Ezequeil Mabote, a talented artist from Mozambique. Call 031 303 8133.

The Green Gallery: Fresh collection of artworks by Nicole Pelts, Michelle Offerman, Nicky Firth and Angelika Anastasis. Bronze sculptor Owen Llewellyn-Davies shows two beautiful new dancers, Bolero and Edie’s Choice. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Assegaai Coffee Farm in Cato Ridge Area for some easy cross-country hiking. Meet at the coffee farm. Call David on 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian on 083 675 2125.

Crocworld, Scottburgh: Crocworld offers a line-up of holiday activities in an open-air centre with lots of space for social distancing and with all Covid protocols in place. Until April 13: 10am reptile interaction; 11am crocodile feeding; 11.30am crocodile handling; 2pm vulture feeding (Tuesdays, Thursday, Saturdays and Sundays); 2pm marabou stork feeding (Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays); 3pm crocodile feeding and 3.30pm crocodile handling. See www.crocworld.co.za or call 039 976 1103.

Events

Alliance Française: (today) IF Cinéma à la carte, launched to compensate for the closure of movie theatres, makes a selection of films available for free streaming each month. For International Francophonie Day, discover four new films: Corniche Kennedy, Lulu in the Nude, Sophie's Misfortunes, and Twenty Years of African Cinema. Ends today. See https://ifcinema.institutfrancais.com/en/streaming/alacarte.

