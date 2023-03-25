Feast of holiday shows

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The market also trades on the last Sunday of each month from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Clansthal Market: The Autumn Craft Market is hosted in a beautiful private garden overlooking the sea. Support local traders offering crafts, clothing, jewellery and décor items while listening to live music. Several home made food stalls so you can enjoy breakfast and lunch as well as cheeses, olives, artisanal bread, cakes, biltong and more. April 2 from 9am to 2pm at 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal. Dante is an unusual Italian and South African collaboration at the Elizabeth Sneddon tonight. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Simply the Best honours the music of Elton John, Cher, Tina Turner, Meatloaf and Michael Jackson. Until June 4. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za/

Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: (tomorrow) Rhumbelow Classics Cinema presents the Royal Opera’s Barber of Seville on the big screen on March 27 at 6pm. Tickets R125 from Computicket or call Roland on 082 499 8636 or [email protected] Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: (today) Dante and Mashudu, a theatrical performance that culturally bridges Italy and South Africa. Reflect on the past and present history of South Africa and, at the same time, to reread the Divine Comedy with new eyes. At 7pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket. Playhouse Drama: (tomorrow) 10 South African Sopranos features the country’s top operatic voices including Pumeza Matshika and Sibongile Mngoma, singing showstopper arias from popular operas as well as songs from South African composers. The production will be accompanied by the KZNPO. At 2pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets.

KZNSA Gallery: The Flatfoot Dance Company presents Love Song created by the full company (Sifiso Khumalo, Jabu Siphika, Zinhle Nzama, Sbonga Ndlovu, Siseko Duba and Ndumiso Dube) under the choreographic direction of Lliane Loots, exploring the workings of the heart and how we love. March 31 and April 1 April at 6.30pm. Tickets R100 /Under R80 and booking is essential. Contact [email protected] Curro Hillcrest High School: KZN Performers in association with Robin van Wyk, brings you the youth ballet, Cinderella. March 31 to April 2 at 4pm. Tickets R197.50 from webtickets. Playhouse Drama: The Durban Catholic Players’ Guild presents the 15th Durban Passion Play, known as the “Oberammergau of Africa”. It is an epic-scale dramatic production depicting Jesus' Passion, covering the final period of his life from his visit to Jerusalem to his execution by crucifixion and ending with the Resurrection. April 6-8 and 11-15 at 7pm, April 9 and 16 at 2,30pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets.

Simphiwe Shembe performs at the Jokers Comedy night this week. Comedy Protea Fire and Ice: (today and tomorrow) Catch Zimbabwean stand-up comic King Kandoro on his Family Meeting Tour. Today at 8pm, tomorrow at 7pm. Tickets R150 from Quicket. Protea Fire and Ice: Jokers Comedy Corner Night features Simphiwe Shembe and friends bringing you jokes as you enjoy picnics under the beautiful skyline of Durban. March 30 at 7pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets. Wingers, Glenwood: Siya Seya brings his edgy, witty storytelling to Durban. The two time Savanna Comic's Choice Award Winner performs in Xhosa and English, depending on the audience. April 4 at 6.30pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets.

Handel’s Messiah is a highlight with the KZNPO over the Easter weekend. Music Durban High School: (today and tomorrow) The KZN Schools Jazz Festival this weekend. Today jazz pianist, electronic musician, and producer Zibusiso Makhatini at 7pm. Tomorrow at 5pm sees a performance by Chantal Willie-Petersen an award-winning performer, composer, arranger, music curator, and scholar. This is followed at 7pm by the Mark Fransman Trio from Cape Town. All tickets R100 from webtickets. Jewish Club: (tomorrow) Friends of Music features the Melvin Peters Quintet and other guests. Internationally renowned jazz pianist Peters is celebrating 40 years as a performing musician. Bring refreshments and picnic baskets. At 2.30pm. Tickets members R120/ non-members R140 at the door. Allan Wilson Theatre, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) Musicians Rusty Red and Rob Warren host an afternoon of blues, original music and overindulgent guitar solos. At 2pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets.

Drakensberg Boys Choir: Weekly concerts at the school at 3.30pm. Tickets R175-R210 from webtickets. Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: Every Wednesday in March at 5.30pm catch a selection of excellent jazz musicians. Tickets 100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected] Durban ICC: MTN Joyous Celebration Megafest, a 3-day extravaganza for gospel fans over the Easter weekend. Good Friday launches new album Joyous Celebration 27 (April 7 at 6.45pm), followed by an evening of “Gospel meets Soul & Jazz” Supper Club on Saturday (April 8 at 6.30pm) and culminating in the Joyous & Friends on Easter Sunday (April 9 at 5.15pm). Tickets from webtickets.

Moses Mabhida Stadium: Ukhozi FM’s Magic Music Sessions brings you soul and gospel sounds by seasoned, internationally acclaimed artists. April 8 from 1pm. Tickets R200-R450 from webtickets. Playhouse Opera: Handel’s choral masterpiece Messiah on Easter Sunday on April 9 at 3pm. Accompanied by KZNPO, and directed by Ralph Lawson featuring well known soloists and The Playhouse Chorale. Tickets R150 from webtickets. KZNSA Gallery: (today) Group exhibition, “Ikhono lodumo” (celebrate talent) features KZN artists in the 2022 Sasol New Signatures competition, with the winner, Mondli Mbhele, as well as merit award recipients Rohini Amratlal and Andrea Walters living in Durban. It applauds the 11 artists from KZN who achieved recognition at national level. Until April 2.

The Green Gallery: New works by Sue Whitmore, Makiwa Mutomba, Justine Stead, and Angelica Anastasis. Bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: The exhibition venUS & eARTh celebrates our connection with ourselves, our community, our country and our universe. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Natal Command to North Pier. Park at Suncoast Casino or Natal Command. Meet in front of Natal Command. Be early, enjoy the fresh sea air. Call David 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. The Container virtual reality film experience on in the port this weekend. Events Suncoast Casino: (today and tomorrow) The Great Outdoors Expo comes to Durban. Featuring outdoor products and experiences including off-road vehicles, bikes, accessories, caravans, camping trailers, camping equipment, sports cars, kids entertainment, live music, chilli eating competition, beer tent and gin garden. Tickets R50-R80 from webtickets.

End of South Point beach, opposite Salisbury Island: (today and tomorrow) Virtual reality experience of the internationally acclaimed film Container by Dr Meghna Singh and Simon Wood who encapsulate moments of the history of the city that speaks to the import and export of people and things. The installation reflects on the arrival of the Indians as indentured labourers on the SS Truro in 1860. From 3pm to 6pm, entry free. South Coast Easter Festival: (today and tomorrow) Running until April 10, from 10am to 2pm every day, there will be sports activities, fun competitions, and prizes at the Easter Festival. This will be hosted at several different beach and hinterland venues across the KZN South Coast, weather permitting. Easter programme is on the SCTIE website under the Events Calendar. Alliance Française: In March Cine Club features four movies starring the “monstre sacre” of French cinema Gerard Depardieu. March 29 featured Illusions Perdues. Starts at 6pm.

Denis Hurley Centre: A special event bringing together Christian and Muslim leaders to share on their respective traditions of fasting for all of us to learn from each other. March 29th at 5pm KZN Museum, Pietermaritzburg: Educational reptile show suitable for the family. Live presentation by Reptile Party Time, featuring tarantulas, lizards, and a giant python. April 1 at 10am. Food and snacks will be sold. Tickets R30 from webtickets. Splashy Fen: From April 6 to 10 festival-goers will experience a long weekend in picturesque Underberg. Offering more than 300 acts across five stages, and you’re bound to discover new favourites, enjoy old classics and get to know great musical talent. Tickets are limited to 6 000 and are currently 76% sold out. For programmes and bookings see www.splashyfen.co.za