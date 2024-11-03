Field Notes from photographers’ archives

Take an intimate peek at the fabric of eThekwini and the province through photographers’ lenses as they capture intimate representations of faith and religion, culture and rituals, life and death, solitude and community. The exhibition ‒ Field Notes ‒ presents an archive of the photographer’s views, reflecting on the themes of fragility, power, togetherness and the significance of the spaces we call home.

The Chairman, in Durban’s Mahatma Gandhi Road, is hosting Field Notes, which opened last night and runs until November 17. Niamh Walsh-Vorster captured this picture, ‘Saturday by the river’, at Splashy Fen Music Festival, Underberg, in March this year. Viewing times are 10am-2pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 12pm-9pm on Fridays and 10am to 1pm on Saturdays. The exhibition closes on Sunday, November 17 (last viewing until 2pm).