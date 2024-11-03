Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Independent Online | Ios
Search IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Sunday, November 17, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Field Notes from photographers’ archives

Photographer Andile Ndunge took this picture on September 11, 2022: ‘This is my home where I grew up, Amaotana, Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.“

Photographer Andile Ndunge took this picture on September 11, 2022: ‘This is my home where I grew up, Amaotana, Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.“

Published Nov 3, 2024

Share

Take an intimate peek at the fabric of eThekwini and the province through photographers’ lenses as they capture intimate representations of faith and religion, culture and rituals, life and death, solitude and community.

The exhibition ‒ Field Notes ‒ presents an archive of the photographer’s views, reflecting on the themes of fragility, power, togetherness and the significance of the spaces we call home.

The Chairman, in Durban’s Mahatma Gandhi Road, is hosting Field Notes, which opened last night and runs until November 17.

Niamh Walsh-Vorster captured this picture, ‘Saturday by the river’, at Splashy Fen Music Festival, Underberg, in March this year.

Viewing times are 10am-2pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 12pm-9pm on Fridays and 10am to 1pm on Saturdays.

The exhibition closes on Sunday, November 17 (last viewing until 2pm).

Seraz Abrahams shot this picture during Ramadan at the Soofie Darbaar in Riverside, Durban, on April 23, 2022.

There will be a walkabout next Saturday, November 9, at 11am during which photographers will be present to speak about their work.

The group exhibition features work from Contemporary Archive Project’s (CAP) archive.

CAP, a registered NPC supported by the National Lotteries Board, is an incubator for critical thinking and the development, presenting and safeguarding of new photographic works contributing to an ongoing archive of KwaZulu-Natal.

Related Topics:

city of ethekwinikwazulu natalmahatma gandhiart galleries