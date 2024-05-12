FilmMart announces its 2024 projects

Included in this year’s line-up are participants from 15 African countries, who collectively reflect the continent’s diversity of emerging film professionals.

Durban — The Durban FilmMart Institute has announced the projects and participants for the 17th edition of Talents Durban, taking place during the Durban FilmMart from July 19-22.

The selection process was highly competitive, with a record 499 applications resulting in the choice of 26 distinctive projects and 4 film critics, each bringing a fresh perspective to features, documentaries, shorts, series, animation, and film criticism.

Selected Talents will participate in project-oriented, hands-on skills development programmes. These include sessions such as Story Junction, where participants present their projects to producers and financiers, alongside master-classes and one-on-one mentorship opportunities. Mounia Aram, Jihane Bougrine, Hawa Essuman, Yanis Gaye, Karabo Lediga, Carol Kioko, Beverly Mitchell, Kethiwe Ngcobo and Laza Razanajatovo, will serve as mentors for the 2024 edition.

Selected South African participants: Fiction features: Baptism of Silence by Kanya Viljoen; and The devil, The Tune and God by Lukhanyo Kumkani; short films with The Mountain in the Sea (Hoerikwaggo) by Leandros Brown; and Trust Me (Ngithembe) by Samke Makhoba; a series called VigilAunties by Loren Loubser; the animated Baby Blue by Allyssa Peters; and Taste Buds by Palesa Lebona.