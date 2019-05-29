Spoonful Eatery Where: 113 Brand Road, Glenwood

Open: Tuesday to Saturday 7am-9pm, Sunday 7am-3pm

Call: 031 201 2585

It’s refreshing to find a restaurant where only two dishes cost more than R100. What a pleasure in these tight economic times. And it’s not like it’s a back-room dive in some godforsaken part of town.

We were walking down Helen Joseph (Davenport) Road, deciding where to eat, and were attracted to it by the fairy lights strung out over the garden. Situated in an old house that once was the Glenwood Restaurant, it’s a comfortable and informal dining space, with a home-away-from-home feel.

On a balmy winter night, we were more than happy to sit in the garden. Inside, the decor is funky colours and interesting artworks by local artists.

The menu focuses on home comforts and real ingredients.

Starters might include chicken livers, or barbeque chicken wings, any number of different skewers - prawn and squid heads with Japanese mayo sounded good - grilled halloumi and a selection of spring rolls. There was also chouriço cooked with baby potatoes and chilli.

We opted for the meatballs in a red pepper pelati (R47) and falafels in a ginger, chilli and tomato relish (R46). The falafels were enjoyable, although the sauce was heavy on the cumin side, but the meatballs definitely got a thumbs-up.

Spoonful also offers a range of platters, one veg, one meat-inspired and one seafood, that our waiter says would feed two for mains or four to five for starters. What a lovely way to eat with a large party of people. I will try these next.

The two mains items over R100 are mussels, and a slow-cooked beef short rib with sautéed veg and baby potatoes. There’s also a schnitzel, either chicken or pork, fish and chips, crumbed calamari and a barbeque chicken stack. Most mains are served with two sides and a sauce, which is generous and avoids the costs that sauces often add to the bill.

I opted for the griddle iron pork fillet and chose sides of village slaw and chips, with a creamy mustard and white-wine sauce (R99). It was an enjoyable meal - the pork was accurately cooked, the mustard sauce had some real flavour and the chips were excellent. The only quibble was the slaw. Made with lettuce (not cabbage) and rocket with chickpeas, pumpkin seeds, basil pesto and aioli, the lettuce wilted in all the dressing, making it a decidedly slushy salad. Other sides might include sweet potato chips, or sautéed veg, or baby potatoes in olive oil, or a green salad.

My friend opted for the veg stir-fry, a mix of green beans, red peppers, red onion, spinach, baby corn with pickled ginger and Japanese mayo (R70), and really enjoyed his meal. And if you wanted a vegan offering, the same dish would be served without the Japanese mayo. It was more than he could eat. (But then, he had demolished a box of rusks for afternoon tea.)

Other veg options include a traditional Durban beans curry.

Spoonful Eatery is known for its cakes, and even though well fed, we had to find space for dessert. Brownies are always a hit and there’s a cupcake of the day. We enjoyed the vanilla chiffon cake with lemon and poppyseed icing - more so as the icing wasn’t overly sweet. It was washed down with an excellent espresso.

Spoonful has regular Sunday roasts, with lamb on the spit often featuring, and is an active participant in Glenwood’s First Thursday events.

It also boasts an all-day breakfast. I asked if we could still order breakfast and the waiter was quite honest. After dark the breakfast menu usually gets put away, but if I wanted breakfast, they would do it with pleasure.

Food: 3 ½

Service: 3 ½

Ambience: 3 ½