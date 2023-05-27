First brush strokes to global acclaim

Durban - An artist from Hammarsdale near Durban has landed a Bremen Art Scholarship and is eager to make the most of it in Bremen, Germany. Khulekani Cele, 30, will fly out on May 31 for a three-month stay.

Khulekani Cele is ready to take the world by storm with his African origin artworks which will be shown in Germany at the end of his Bremen Art Scholarship programme. Picture: SUPPLIED The programme starts in June and he aims to produce a minimum of 18 artmworks which will go on exhibition at the end of the programme in August. The artist will produce his work at the Bremer Kunststipendium Art Grant. An excited Cele told the Independent on Saturday that the programme would not only help him grow in South Africa, but also assist him in receiving international recognition.

“I will be producing art works for three months. In the process, I will get detailed feedback from art lovers based in Germany during my stay. This is an opportunity of a lifetime for me and I am ready to grasp all the skills and information I hope to get from the programme,” he said. One of the artworks in the collection that will be displayed at the Middle East Institute Gallery in Washington DC, in the US later this year. Picture: SUPPLIED “It will definitely enable me to grow my portfolio. The experience will help a lot when I come back to South Africa with a much broader version that is expected internationally. Being selected to be part of the programme proves that my work is in the realm of the international level,” said Cele. Cele is a multimedia fine artist and has taken part in more than 20 group exhibitions.

His artwork features printing, drawing and painting, and speaks about African origins. In 2016, he was selected as part of the 100 Sasol New Signature Art Competition members. He was also a semi-finalist in the SA Taxi Foundation Art Awards.

His work is part of the ArtBank of South Africa’s 2018 and 2021 acquisitions. In 2021 he was a second-prize winner of the Mycreation SA March Competition. In the same year, he was selected as one of the nominees in ArtBank of PESP3 (Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme).