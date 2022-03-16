Free guitar or keyboard lessons resume

Durban ‒ The Denis Hurley Centre in partnership with UKUSA ‒ the UKZN-based community music project ‒ has resumed. It now offers guitar classes for beginners every Saturday morning from 9.30-11am. If you have a guitar, take it along, but even if you don’t, go along anyway. They also offer beginners’ keyboard classes at 10am on Saturdays, given by Chris Shoba. No need to book for either lesson sessions ‒ just turn up!

Story continues below Advertisment

Though the classes are free, a donation to cover expenses is encouraged. For more information, visit their Facebook page. DUT’s Homeopathy course is regarded as the best in the country and they have re-started a free clinic at the DHC on Friday mornings. The service is available to our service users but also to anyone else who wants to drop in.

Story continues below Advertisment