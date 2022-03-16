Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Free guitar or keyboard lessons resume

Chris Shoba has joined Denis Hurley Centre’s Saturday music lessons with keyboard for beginners.

Published 1h ago

Durban ‒ The Denis Hurley Centre in partnership with UKUSA ‒ the UKZN-based community music project ‒ has resumed.

It now offers guitar classes for beginners every Saturday morning from 9.30-11am. If you have a guitar, take it along, but even if you don’t, go along anyway. They also offer beginners’ keyboard classes at 10am on Saturdays, given by Chris Shoba. No need to book for either lesson sessions ‒ just turn up!

Though the classes are free, a donation to cover expenses is encouraged.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

DUT’s Homeopathy course is regarded as the best in the country and they have re-started a free clinic at the DHC on Friday mornings. The service is available to our service users but also to anyone else who wants to drop in.

One of the DHC volunteers who is a professional masseur is offering paid massage therapy at the centre (R300 for 60 mins; R150 for 30 mins). For more information message Deon on 079 313 3641

