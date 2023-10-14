From Haydn to hip-hop, it’s all happening

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) The market offers fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm.

Glenwood Street Market: (today) Every Saturday this community market offers an array of: organic fruit and veg; sourdough loaves; sauces and pickles; books, records, movies, coffees and cakes, tarts and biscuits. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) A vibrant entertaining experience with over 150 traders offering products and experiences including fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, local retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Macnut Farm: (tomorrow) The team from Macnut Farm in Lello Road, Assagay, is starting a Sunday Fresh Produce Market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce in picture perfect surroundings. There will be Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. From 11am to 2pm. Call 031 765 2572 / 074 603 0000. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Mothers and daughters perform and dance together in an innovative show innovative showcase titled Sakhi, at the Pattundeen Theatre. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) opening this week is 50 Carat Gold - a tribute to the legends. The 10-piece cast perform iconic songs that have become the soundtrack to generations in a celebration of five decades of music. From Elvis Presley’s Blue Suede Shoes and Tina Turner’s River Deep Mountain High through to Whitney Houston and Bryan Adams, Meatloaf and Lionel Ritchie, Diana Ross to Mango Groove. Until January 27. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za. Rhumbelow Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Life in Harmony - a cabaret directed by Steven Stead - features the vocal talents of Tory Du Plessis, Tammy Saville and Marion Loudon with Evan Roberts on keys. It features music by The Eagles, Carpenters, Fleetwood Mac, The Andrews Sisters, Queen, The Bee Gees, Alicia Keyes, Adele, Cher and more. Today at 7.30pm and tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R200 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected].

Reddam House: (today) Dancers Love Dogs is a show where dancers collaborate for the sterilisation of animals in need. Each ticket sold will contribute to a sterilisation in your area. At 1.30pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Barnyard Theatre: (today) Get ready to roar with laughter as radio personalities and close friends, Rory Petzer and Carol Ofori take the stage hosted by KZN favourite Carvin H Goldstone. At 1pm. Tickets R180 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za. Seabrookes Theatre: (today and tomorrow) The hilarious and thought-provoking one-hander, A Vegan Killed my Marriage, starring funny man, Aaron Mcilroy, is written and directed by Craig Freimond. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at noon and 2.30pm, October 17, 18 and 20 at 7pm, October 21, 22 at 2.30pm. Tickets R150-R170 from webtickets.

Playhouse Opera: (today) Chal Naach - Let's Dance showcases a tapestry of dance styles and genres from top dance companies like Rudra Dance Theatre, Param Athman Dance Theatre, Kumari Shiksha Dance Institute, Vande Mataram, Nehaal Productions and Entertainment Spectacular. At 2pm and 6pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets. Playhouse Drama: Beyond Dreams is an ethereal and captivating new production of contemporary ballet and Spanish dance that will transport audiences to a world where fantasy and reality seamlessly merge. Presented by WGRUV Dance Company. October 19-21 at 7pm, October 21 at 2pm. Tickets R150 at webtickets. Pattundeen Theatre, Chatsworth: Two singing mothers and their dancing daughters come together in an innovative showcase titled Sakhi which traces their respective journeys through Shastriya Sangeet. Conceptualised and directed by Manesh Maharaj, it stars Reshma Raghunath and Seendira Maharaj together with their respective daughters Srishti Raghunath and Hemani Maharaj who have been students of Kala Darshan Institute of classical music and dance. October 28 at 5pm. Tickets R100 at the door or call 082 422 6865.

Royal Natal Yacht Club: Thato Mabelane brings her hilarious one-woman show to Durban. The show, 3rd Generation Coconut, has been touring South Africa to outstanding reviews. October 28 at 7.30pm. Also at Durban Beach Club on October 29 at 2.30pm. Tickets R130 from webtickets. The Swing Band Platform Jazz perform for Friends of Music at the Jewish Club Music Playhouse Drama: (today) The KZNPO presents the Young Performers Concert, which gives prominent music students the opportunity to perform with an orchestra. Enjoy these promising young musicians as they interact with our professionals, and experience the joy of making music together. Tickets R50-R100 from Quicket. Pecanwood, Howick: (today) Pecanwood Oktoberfest returns to the picturesque KZN Midlands. Rubber Duc and SA Artists live, World Cup Rugby live on the big screen, outdoor games area, camping, fully stocked bars, good food. From: 11am until late. Tickets R150, children Under 12 free from webtickets.

Playhouse Opera: The KZNPO Spring Season starts this week running for four weeks on Thursday evenings from October 19 to November 9, at 7pm. In the first concert Justus Franz will conduct a work by Shalati Joseph Khoza titled Vun’we (The Power of Unity). Pianist Valentina Lisitsa plays Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No 2, finishing with Dvořák’s ‘New World’ Symphony. Tickets from Quicket or call 031 369 9438. There will be Tea and Symphony concerts for the final rehearsal every Thursday morning at 10am. Tickets R50. Fulton School Auditorium, Gillitts: The Fulton Proms is a musical spectacular fundraiser for the Fulton School for the Deaf on October 21 at 2.30pm. Featuring Celtic Dancers; St Mary's Gold Medal Choir, the Fulton Deaf Signing Choir, a concert pianist: Durban's Singing Waiter; Melvin Peter's jazz ensemble, top music stars from Northwood High School plus many more. Tickets R150. Call Simi at 031 767 1215/1304 or 072 844 4806. The Werehouse: Prepare for an hip-hop extravaganza as South Africa’s reigning rap titans, Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C, unite for their epic African Throne Tour.October 21 at 6pm. Tickets R150-R350 from webtickets

St Thomas Church, Musgrave: The Durban Chamber Choir and their new conductor AJ Bethke will be performing a programme entitled Viva La Musica! a celebration of rhythm and rhyme from around the world. October 22 at 3pm. Tickets R100 at the door, free entry for students. Chris Saunders Park, Umhlanga: SA's very own global superstars GoldFish return to Durban on October 27 from 4pm to 10pm. There will be fully stocked bars with all your favourite drinks as well as food stalls serving up some delicious dishes. Tickets R250-R350 from webtickets. Playhouse Opera: The Future is Now concert features Samthing Soweto, the founding member of The Soil and The Fridge and The Durban-born singer/songwriter Zoë Modiga who has performed at the biggest festivals around the world. October 18 at 7pm. Tickets R300 from webtickets.

Durban Jewish Centre: Swing into Spring with Platform Jazz featuring Shelley McLean-Downham and The Gee Jays. The swing band is back with Cathy Peacock on trumpet, Kirsten Sayers on clarinet, Jeff Robinson on sax and flute, David Solomon on trombone, Andreas Kappen on double bass, Bruce Baker on drums, and Melvin Peters on piano. There will be tables of 10 set up, so patrons may bring picnics. Cash bar available. October 19, doors open from 1.30pm, concert at 2.30pm. Booking essential. WhatsApp or call Cathy on 082 349 8362. Tickets R120 members, R150 non-members. Art Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024. The Gallery, Ballito: A new exhibition Impression Expression has opened. Featuring Corné Eksteen, Lyn Hoyle, Muzi Ndlela, Judy Wentzel, Guilia Forman, Shirley Brandon, Gift Dlamini, Wandile Nthlanganiso, Kim Pereira, Michelle Graven, Corrine Erasmus, Jane Digby and many more. A collaboration to make your soul sing. Until December 3. Call 072 245 8691.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Roosfontein Nature Reserve from Westville prison. For an easy hike suitable for beginners. Drive to Harry Gwala Road just below the Pavilion and at the Gates to Westville Prison. Call David on 072 615 0559. Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

Mavka, The Forest Song shows there’s a brighter future for Ukraine, in a time beyond war. This enchanting animation see humans are in conflict with the forest dwellers over the source of Life. When young and naive forest spirit Mavka develops feelings for a human musician, Lukas, she is forced to choose between her love and her duty as a guardian of the forest. Part of the European Film Festival catch it at Ster Kinekore Gateway at 1pm today (sat) Events Howard College Theatre: (today) Final day of the Poetry Africa Festival showcasing a diverse array of new and established poets in performances, workshops, master-classes, panel discussions and book launches. Full programme from https://poetryafrica.ukzn.ac.za/ Ster Kinekor Gateway: (today and tomorrow) The European Film Festival in South Africa runs until October 22 with an inspired lineup of 16 award-winning films. Gateway will present a limited programme of films not available for online streaming - Anatomy of a Fall, Goodbye Julia, The Old Oak, The Teachers Lounge and Mavka - The Forest Song. The other 11 films can be viewed for free online. Visit www.eurofilmfest.co.za for more information. Durban Botanic Gardens Visitors’ Centre: The Decorative Arts Society’s presents a talk by architect and academic Professor Franco Frescura on The Truth Behind the Myth of Art Deco. October 17 from 12.30pm to 1.30pm. R50 members/ R70 for visitors. Tea and sandwiches served after the lecture. Contact Lynne on 083 281 2994.