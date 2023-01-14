Fun on the last days of the holidays

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food, every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

Paddock Fleamarket, Greyville: A gourmet food and artisanal craft inside Greyville Racecourse. An exciting event for the entire family. Safe kiddies area. Safe and secure parking inside the racecourse. Free entry through Gate 8. Free Wi-Fi. Wheelchair friendly. Live music performance. Live dancing. From 10.30am. Call Sue on 076 300 8634. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. uMhlanga Antiques Fair: Popular antiques and collectables market in the uMhlanga Centre, Ridge Road, from 9am to 2pm on Sunday, January 22. Silver, glass, jewellery, porcelain and decorative arts to suit all budgets. Call Rod on 084 548 0366.

Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert will perform their latest show at the Barnyard in February. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Nineties vs Noughties is a popular song roller coaster with a skilled ten-piece cast that resurrects pop and rock icons from both decades. Until January 29. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Final performances this weekend of KickstArt’s family pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk starring dashing newcomer William Young as the hero. Also starring Roshanda Lewis, Blessing Xaba, Bryan Hiles, Iain “Ewok” Robinson, Shelley McLean Downham, Liesl Coppin and Lyle Buxton. Written and directed by Steven Stead and designed by Greg King. Tickets R130-R250 from Computicket. Rhumbelow Theatre: Rhumbelow film club is screening Ken Follett’s Pillars of the Earth, starring: Ian McShane, Matthew Macfadyen, Eddie Redmayne, Hayley Atwell, David Oakes. January 20, Episode 5 & 6, January 27, episode 7 & 8, both at 7pm. Running Time is 45 minutes per episode (excluding 15-minute interval). Tickets R125 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Barnyard Theatre: Join Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert (and their offspring, Kaylee and Grace McIlroy) as they bring their unique brand of musical comedy genius back to the Barnyard. Directed by Darren King and choreographed by Daisy Spencer, February 2-4 at 7pm, February 5 at 2pm. Tickets R200 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za Koobeshen Naidoo and Henry Ramkisoon will bring their unique blend of music and humour to Pietermaritzburg at month end. Music Willoway House, Hillcrest: A festive evening with live music by Blarney & Son on January 20. Doors open 5.30pm, music starts 6.30pm. Bring your own picnic dinner or food on sale. Cash bar ‒ no private drinks permitted. Tickets R160 from Quicket. Golden Horse Casino, Scottsvlle: The Dingalings return with a bang on January 28 with their latest offering aptly called “The Dingalings are Back!” Koobeshen Naidoo and Henry Ramkisoon treat their audience to a fusion of music from yesteryear and, of course, the best medicine of all – tons of laughter. At 5.30pm and 8pm. Tickets R120-R150 from webtickets.

Art KZNSA Gallery: (today) The gallery’s annual BuzzArt extravaganza focuses on sustainable, sophisticated design. Ends tomorrow. Durban Art Gallery: Inkaba, an art exhibition by the Amasosha Art Movement. The exhibition is curated by Mthobisi Maphumulo and features work by Anelisiwe Maphumulo, Andile Maphumulo, Mthobisi Maphumulo, Lindani Maduna, Thembi Mthembu,Thalente Khomo, Lindelwa Msimang, Bongani Luthuli, Nhlanhla Chonco, Sihle Mthethwa, Mzamo Mlambo and Nhlakanipho Peace Ndimande. Until March 2. The Green Gallery: Selections by Shirley Brandon, Nicky Firth, Guilia Forman, Andy Anderson and Char Krauss, and new bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

The Gallery, Ballito: The exhibition Presence ‒ The Gift of Now. Runs until January 29. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm tomorrow, we hike. Join the Delvillewood Hike taking in the train tracks and tunnels to a beautiful waterfall on the main line. Meet at Assegaai Hotel verge. Car guards. Cost R30. Call David on 072 615 0559. Paradise Valley Nature reserve: (tomorrow) Hike this hidden gem from 7.30am. Paradise Valley Nature Reserve is situated along the Umbilo River, and covers 100ha with graded trails and picnic and braai sites. Enjoy a wide variety of fauna and flora, as well as much local history with about 80 mysterious burial mounds. Tickets R50 from Quicket.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events Crocworld Conservation Centre, Scottburgh: The centre hosts daily reptile interactions and demonstrations, juvenile crocodile handlings, as well as stork and vulture feedings. The call of the African fish eagle is also back after the death of Isis as rescue Sekhuru makes the centre his home. See www.crocworld.co.za