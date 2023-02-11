Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Clansthal Summer Craft Market: (tomorrow) The Clansthal seasonal craft markets scheduled in December were drenched and so a sunny Love Summer market is planned for tomorrow from 9am to 2pm. Hosted in a private garden at 111 Pig ’n Whistle Drive in Clansthal, with beautiful sea views while you browse selected craft, clothing, décor and food stalls. Shows Rhumbelow, Durban: “Barry is Back” features guitarist Barry Thomson performing his favourite acoustic songs, with some light-hearted stories. He deals with the importance of music as a lifeline to all. February 17 and 18 at 7.30pm. February 19 at 2pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636.

Barnyard Theatre: “Simply the Best” is the tribute honouring the music of Elton John, Cher, Tina Turner, Meatloaf and Michael Jackson. Starts February 11 and runs until June 4. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za/ Rhumbelow theatre: The Moon Looks Delicious From Here is written and performed by Aldo Brincat and directed by Sjaka Septembir. Through physical theatre, mime and characterisation, the 60-minute, one-man show explores immigrant family dynamics and how they shape identity and heritage in a first-generation citizen. February 24 at 7.30pm, and 26 at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636. Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: Join the Rhumbelow Movie Club and enjoy an old-fashioned movie night out with friends. Roland Stansell has curated a mix of classics, art-house titles, unusual finds, crowd-pleasers and nostalgia. One-off subscription of R300 will allow you entrance to all the movies from January until June. February 15 at 6.30pm - Dr Doolittle; February 22 at 6.30pm – Cleopatra; February 25 at 7pm – Pink Floyd, The Wall and March 1 at 6.30pm – War Horse.

Aldo Brincat will perform at the Rhumbelow at month-end. Comedy Protea Hotel, Karridene: Jokers Comedy Corner Night with Simphiwe Shembe and his funniest of friends. February 24 at 7pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets. Bat Centre: Jason Goliath presents Dala: It Is What It Is on February 25 at 8pm. Backed with his mantra of “Chase Your Happy”, Jason Goliath gets to undress life’s uncomfortable truths. This time, how he learnt to “Dala” (Do) because “It Is What It Is” and there is no time for excuses, inadequacy or mediocrity. Tickets R120 from webtickets. The Octavia Boutique Hotel, Inanda: Laugh out Loud Comedy Show and Gospel music on February 26 at 2pm. Tickets R100 on webtickets.

Music Emmanuel Cathedral: (today) Celebrate the 2023 “Hurley Weekend” marking the anniversary of the death of the archbishop, with a music recital at 2pm. Organist AJ Bethke plays the recently restored organ accompanying opera singer, Nozuko Teto. No charge although a collection will be taken towards church projects. Ashton College, Ballito: (tomorrow) Chris Duigan performs The Sound of South America, with a wide-ranging selection of piano music. Expect classics by Brazilian Heitor Villa-Lobos and Argentina’s Alberto Ginastera. Sultry, melancholic songs from Mexico, along with tangos from Argentina (including a Piazzolla selection) plus Ernesto Nazareth. At 3pm. Renishaw Hills, Scottburgh: (tomorrow) Family fun at Music in the Park where singing sensation, Kat, will entertain in the beautiful indigenous gardens from noon to 4pm. Visitors can bring chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets.

Drakensberg Boys Choir: Weekly concerts at the school resumed on February 8. Concerts at 3.30pm. Tickets R175 to R210 from webtickets. People’s Park, Moses Mabhida Stadium: Celebrate love and friendship with Durban’s annual Lovers and Friends Concert which encourages cohesion in the fight against GBV. Top musicians, food stalls and wine and draft tastings. February 18 from 10am. Tickets R160 to R2 500 from webtickets. St Agnes Church, Kloof: Under African Skies with the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Richard Cock in an afternoon of beautiful, relaxing music. Soloists Tim Moloi and Monde Msutswana will entertain you. February 19 at 4pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets.

Bat Centre: Love and Soul with Linda Gcwensa is back with a line-up that includes Gcwensa, poet Zamo Cofi, Mr Music, and comedian Simunye Church Boy and more. February 24 at 6pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets, R300 at the door. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today) Within the Fibre of my Being textile and fibre art exhibition by six artists working with needle and thread. Delicate embroidery, intricate stitching and richly brocaded tapestries. Until February 26. Durban Art Gallery: Inkaba, an art exhibition by the Amasosha Art Movement. The exhibition is curated by Mthobisi Maphumulo. Until March 2.

The Green Gallery: New artworks by Nicky Firth, Susie Robins, Nicole Pletts, Andy Anderson and for Valentine’s day Flowers by Shirley Brandon. Bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: The exhibition venUS & eARTh opened this week. It celebrates our connection with ourselves, our community, our country and our universe during this month of love. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm, hike Winston Park circular from the end of Jan Smuts Avenue to see the view over the Monastery and Pinetown to the sea. Fairly level hike along the edge of the escarpment. Meet at 2pm at the end of Jan Smuts Avenue. Call David at 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Durban Hiking Adventures: (tomorrow) New hike to Karkloof Falls for a grade 1 easy 8km hike and a day of adventure and fun including hiking, swimming, fishing, and tubing (bring your own gear). Braai will be lit after the hike. Meet at 7am at Greendale Superspar parking lot. Tickets R190, children Under 13 R130. Includes entry fee to Karkloof Falls and the picnic site.

Glenashley Beach: Beach Bonfire and social evening on February 24 from 5pm to 10pm. This is a great way to meet other locals. Tickets R175/ U13 R80 including bonfire, light snacks and cold drinks (limits apply). Bring a camping chair, blanket, your own drinks and food, and marshmallows and a stick. Events Alliance Française: (today and tomorrow) My French Film Festival, the online French-language film festival, is back with feature and short films from the most prestigious international film festivals. Twenty-nine films offer equal-representation (16 of the 29 films are directed or co-directed by women). All films are subtitled in English. Until February 13. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EIjSnOOrmKs Tatham Art Gallery, Pietermaritzburg: My Funny Valentine ‒ a romantic and artistic celebration featuring a variety of activities for you and your loved one, including dance lessons, visual arts workshops, delicious food, poetry readings, and live music. Create unforgettable memories together. February 15 at 6pm. Tickets R60 from webtickets.