Fun weekend ready and waiting

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, superb arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. Also trades on the last Sunday of each month from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Windermere Antique Fair: Wide selection of antiques, vintage and collectibles including porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books, paintings, linen, old toys etc. Interesting treasures of yesteryear at prices to suit all pockets. November 5 from 8.30am till 2.00pm. Call Helen Clementz on 084 2410241. Headway Market, Westville: Join the charity for its annual market on November 5 from 9am to 1pm. Food stalls, egg and bacon rolls, clothing, crafts, fresh produce, cakes, tea garden, charity shop and live music. Call Ian on 083 675 2125 The dance show Spotlight is at the Playhouse Drama next weekend. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Nineties vs Noughties is a popular song roller-coaster with a skilled ten-piece cast that resurrects pop and rock icons from both decades. Until Dec 31. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za.

Playhouse, Opera: (today) A gala performance from Ballet Africa pays tribute to the Cecchetti style of ballet and forms part of the centenary celebrations taking place internationally. At 12.30pm and 3pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Rhumbelow, Durban: (tomorrow) An Afternoon with Seb Goldswain, widely regarded as one of the finest contemporary guitarists in South Africa. Born in Durban, Seb graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in 2015 with a degree in jazz and popular music, and regularly tours performing his fiery solo acoustic guitar shows. At 3pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: Rhumbelow Classics Cinema screens the Royal Opera’s Madame Butterfly starring Maria Agresta as Cio-Cio-San and Joshua Guerrero as Lieutenant Pinkerton. Conducted by Nicola Luisotti. October 25 at 6pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Durban: The Chelsea Hotel ‒ A Folk Music Revival stars Dave Starke and Shotgun Tori. Together they take a trip back to 1968 at the Chelsea Hotel, New York, and meet some of its famous musical residents – Joni, Leonard, Bob, Janis, Edith and Robbie. October 29 at 7.30pm, October 30 at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse, Drama: Spotlight is a Hayley Howie Dance Studio production featuring ballet and modern dances with toe-tapping music. October 29 at 3pm and 6.30pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Playhouse, Opera: Samthing Soweto does a KZN takeover with his Now or Never Tour. October 29 at 7pm. Tickets R200 to R600 from webtickets.

Comedy star Pelepele and friends perform in an extravaganza in Newcastle. Comedy Barnyard: Favourite South African comedian Barry Hilton in his latest show Unscripted. October 27 at 7pm. Tickets R185 from barnyardtheatre.co.za Riverside Hotel: Comedy Night @ The Riverside on October 27 features Arnotte Payne, Cyril Basker and Jem Atkins. Starts 7.30pm. No under 18. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Newcastle Show Grounds: Comedy award winner Pelepele brings an epic comedy special to his hometown of Newcastle. He is joined by Charles, Mdu Ntuli, Tumi Stopnonsons, Gavin Kelly and Skhumba Hlophe. November 5 at 7pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets.

Pianist Chris Duigan performs at St Agnes Church, Kloof, tomorrow. Music St Agnes Church, Kloof: (tomorrow) Pianist Christopher Duigan presents a spring programme of 20 Most Popular Classics, that will include Mozart’s Rondo alla turca, Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No 2, Debussy’s Clair de lune and Chopin’s Polonaise Op 53. At 3pm. Tickets R130 includes refreshments. Booking by email, [email protected] or Music Revival 083 417 4473 (SMS or WhatsApp only). Ohana Where Life Begins, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) Live and Unplugged Sundays feature exceptional local talent in music and poetry. Great food and great people. From noon, tickets R100 from webtickets. Playhouse Opera: The KZNPO final concert is on October 27 at 7pm. It features Israeli conductor Noam Aviel in a programme with Gabriel Faure’s Pelléas et Mélisande. Serbia’s star cellist, Maja Bogdanovic, is the soloist in Camille Saint-Saëns’ Cello Concerto No 1, followed by with Faure’s Élégie for Cello and Orchestra. The evening closes with Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony. Tickets from Quicket.

Jewish Club: Friends of Music present Razzmatazz featuring Platform Jazz on October 30. There will be tables of 10 set up so patrons can bring picnics. Doors open at 1.30pm, concert starts at 2.30pm. Cash bar open but you may bring your own drinks. Tickets members R120, non-members R140 from Cathy on 082 349 8362. Hilton College: The Durban Chamber Choir will present a spring concert at Hilton on October 30 at 2.30pm, titled Ave Adieu. Tickets at the door for R100, concessions R60. Join the choir after the performances for tea, cake and conversation. Barnyard: Guitarist, singer, songwriter, and globally respected purveyor of the blues, Dan Patlansky returns to South African with his full band electric tour. November 2 at 7pm. Tickets R 200 from barnyardtheatre.co.za

Old North Karibu, Umhlali: Afrikaans pop star Nicholis Louw will perform outdoors at the dam picnic style (all food and drinks will be provided by the venue). November 4 from 7.30pm. Tickets R 85-R210 from webtickets. Under 4 free. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Final weekend of Romancing the Stone explores the relationship between human beings and stone as a medium, metaphor and artefact in the visual arts. The Green Gallery: (today) Celebrates 15th anniversary with art exhibition A Thorn Between 2 Roses. Featuring Shirley Brandon, Andy Anderson and Nicole Pletts, with new bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies. Until October 28. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

The Gallery, Ballito: Exhibition 4Fs Sakes, Flora, Fauna, Feathers and a touch of fur, featuring prominent local artists. Until November 27. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: Away hike this weekend. At 2pm on October 30 hike Alverstone Game Reserve with good game viewing including wildebeest. Entrance R30. Call David on 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Davenport Square: Cansa Shades of Pink 5km fun run/walk on Sunday, October 30 with registration at 7.30am at Davenport Square and a fun warm-up before the main event which starts promptly at 8am. Ends back at Davenport Square. Cost is R100 for adults with children under 12 free. Enter online at https://www.quicket.co.za/events/188491-davenport-square-cansa-shades-of-pink-fun-runwalk Events Alliance Française: Film club this month features French romance, Les Amours d’Anais in which a spirited young woman falls in love with the live-in partner of the man with whom she’s having an affair. On October 26 at 6pm. Free entrance.