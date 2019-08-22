Flower beds and pruning: Shrubs should have been pruned soon after the winter flowering. Cut back winter flowering shrubs and, in particular, Leonotus leonorus, Hypoestes aristata and old flower spikes on Aloes that have shed their seeds. Shrubs should have been pruned soon after the winter flowering. Cut back winter flowering shrubs and, in particular, Leonotus leonorus, Hypoestes aristata and old flower spikes on Aloes that have shed their seeds.

Remove all the thin, weak, dead or insect-infested branches. If left on the shrubs, these can lead to the decline or death of that plant. Pruning also stimulates new growth and encourages better flowering the next season. It is important to prune your shrubs every year, as many shrubs become overgrown and untidy.

Plant trees and shrubs: Now is the time to plant trees or shrubs. It will allow the roots time to establish before spring and the first rains.

Try to get plants of a decent size and have an established root system. Healthy roots mean healthy plants. When you do plant, use lots of compost and add Superphosphate to strengthen the root system. Also make sure the tree or shrub is planted straight. If not it will try to grow straight, causing a kink in the stem. Not good for future growth.

Repot all indoor plants: Remove the plants from the pot, remove as much of the old soil from the roots as possible, and wash the roots with clean running water. If there are any old, dead or dying leaves, remove them, as this can cause fungal problems and the death of your prized plant.

Buy new potting soil, add some compost and fertiliser, and replant, ensuring they are not planted too deep.

Make sure you also put the plant in the right size pot and always plant in the centre of the pot. Add slow release fertiliser, such as osmocote, to the potting medium, which will release small amounts of nutrients every time you water.

Take indoor plants outside every two weeks to give it a good soak with water. This rejuvenates the plant.

Ensure you do not over-water the plant because too much water will rot the roots.