Get ready for a holiday weekend

Markets Rhumbelow Shellhole Fete: (today) A family fun day fund-raisinger for the Rhumbelow from 9am until 3pm. Lots of food stalls, beer garden, music and interesting stalls. Musgrave Market: (today) Food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. At Berea Park from 9am to 2pm.

Story continues below Advertisment

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, bead work, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian on 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Story continues below Advertisment

Windermere Antiques Fair: About 20 traders offering the cool stuff from yesteryear. From quirky vintage to grand antiques at prices to suit all pockets, you are guaranteed to find your treasure. Windermere Centre on May 7 from 8.30am to 2pm. Call Helen Clementz at 084 241 0241. Actor Mpilo Nzimande performs in The Ugly Nu Nu at the Loft. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Nite Fever, some of the greatest music of the ’70s from the Bee Gees, John Paul Young, The Village People, Rod Stewart, Boney M, Stevie Wonder and Donna Summer. Until May 22. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za Rhumbelow, Northlands: (tomorrow and Monday) Aaron McIlroy brings his one-of-a-kind comedy ADHD for two performances at Northlands. At 6pm. Tickets R200, Northlands Bowling Club Members R160 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisment

Rhumbelow, Durban: (tomorrow) Rhumbelow Classics Cinema offers a screening of Grease, the 1980 movie starring Olivia Newton John and John Travolta. Dress up for fun and sing along to all your favourite songs. At 2pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Hilton College Theatre: Peter Pan and Tinkerbell is a ballet show for children and those who are secretly still children at heart. May 12-13 at 6.30pm, May 14 at noon, 3pm and 6pm. Tickets R140 from Webtickets. Playhouse, Loft: The Ugly Noo Noo is timeless for its political insight and gritty provocation from Andrew Buckland. Actor Mpilo Nzimande takes on the physical solo performance. May 13-14 at 7pm, May 14 at 2.30pm and 15 at 2pm. Tickets R90 from Webtickets.

Story continues below Advertisment

Comedy Seabrooke’s Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Loyiso Madinga’s The Problem Child returns to Durban, telling personal stories about this country through the lens of someone who is accepted everywhere and fits in nowhere. Starts at 7.30pm. Tickets R180 from Quicket. aha Gateway Hotel: (today) Jokers Comedy Corner Night features Simphiwe Shembe and his funny friends. At 7pm. Tickets R200 from Webtickets. The KZNPO Youth Orchestra will perform a special Mother’s Day concert at the Botanic Gardens. Music Drakensberg Boys Choir: (today and tomorrow) The Music in the Mountains festival includes choirs from Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KZN, and Zimbabwe. The Baroque 2000 concert will see the Drakensberg Boys Choir in Vivaldi’s Gloria along with two gala concerts. Full programme at https://dbchoir.com/web/. Tickets R100-R210 from Webtickets.

Centre for Jazz and Popular Music: (today) In Jazz Appreciation month, the centre presents JazzyFact to recognise and celebrate the history of jazz. At 6pm. Tickets R40-R100 from Webtickets. Moses Mabhida Stadium: (today) Jazz in the Park with Judith Sephuma, Billy Monama, Ernie Smith, Themba Mokoena, Yommy Sax, Xolisa Dlamini, Fanie Dick, Tutti Grooves, Philani Ngidi, Afro Divas, Dallas Groove, Nicky Shange and others from noon on. Tickets R250 general, R390 Golden Circle from Webtickets. Whirling Wheels Club, Windermere: (today) Party With The Stars features artists including Que Dj, Gukwa, Skillz, Zulu Mammies, Dumile and many more from noon. Tickets R90 from Webtickets.

Point Yacht Club: (today) Beach Day DBN, a premium beach party experience featuring the city’s hottest Djs, live performances, street cuisine and exciting outdoor activities. From noon. Tickets R100-R150 from Webtickets. Midmar Dam: (today) Midlands Family Fun Day from 11am filled with games and jumping castles for kids and live music for adults. Tickets from R80 to R150 at Webtickets. Casa Mexicana, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) Christopher Duigan plays Classic De-Lights, a programme of light and distinctly memorable melodies. At 3.30pm. Tickets R150 including refreshments. Booking essential at [email protected] or 083 417 4473 (SMS or WhatsApp only)

Kingston Beach Club: (tomorrow) Gigi Lamayne launches her new album Set In Stone, in an action-packed line-up. From 1pm. Tickets R100 from Webtickets: WhatsApp: 061 883 6727. Kings Park Stadium: (tomorrow) Dlala Thukzin, DJ and music producer, brings his first annual One Man Concert to the city at 4pm. Tickets R150-R500 from Webtickets. Botanic Gardens: The latest Music at the Lake Series headlines Goldfish, and features Veranda Panda, Tanner Wareham and DJ Kevin Louw. Food and drink welcome. Cooler boxes charged R100 at the gate. Bring picnic blankets and camping chairs. May 2 from noon. Tickets R250-R295. See www.durbanbotanicgardens.org.za

Barnyard Theatre: Successful and well-loved band Watershed celebrates the launch of their seventh studio album, Elephant in the Room. May 6 at 7pm. Tickets R250 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za/show.aspx?sid=204&vid=24 Botanic Gardens Amphitheatre: The KZN Youth Orchestra conducted by Lyk Temmingh will perform for Mother’s Day on May 8 at 11am and 1pm. The hour-long concert takes in Capriccio Espagnol by Rimsky Korsakoff, music from Carmen, and jazz and rock items including Bohemian Rhapsody. Tickets are R100 and R75 for pensioners and students from Rosie on 079 102 9156. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Somewhere In Between, an exhibition by South African-born artist Jennifer Morrison. Until May 8.

The Green Gallery: (today) Just-arrived work by artists Charmaine Kraus, Andy Anderson, Pam Benporath, Penny Brown and bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies, Jackie Noakes and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: (today) The Untethered is an abstract group exhibition. Ends Monday. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Morewood Farm through grasslands on a new hike. Awesome dinner at the farm’s restaurant with magic menu and craft beer and craft shooters. Cost R30. Call David at 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359 The biting wit of Chester Missing will be evident at the Artfluence Festival at the Nelson Mandela Capture site next week. Events Denis Hurley Centre: (today) Free guitar classes for beginners from 9.30-11am. If you have a guitar, bring it; if you do not, come along anyway. No need to book. For more information, see their Facebook page.

Hutchison Park, Amanzimtoti: (today) The Highland Gathering, a fund-raiser by Amanzimtoti Lions, is back from 9am. There will be a Mr and Miss Highland Gathering pageant, steel drums, line dancing, Kidz Zone, fashion show, arts and crafts, singing, pipers, a bar tent and more. Tickets R50 adults, R30 pensioners and scholars, Under 6 free. St Thomas Church Musgrave: (today) An evening of ballroom and Latin social dancing from 6.30pm. Bring your own drinks and snacks. Tickets R60. Enquiries Patti at 079 564 5230. Nelson Mandela Capture Site: The UKZN Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, in partnership with the uMngeni Municipality, presents the annual Artfluence Human Rights Festival from May 3-8 May. Under the theme “Freed Imagination: Resilience, Action and Change”, the festival spotlights artists whose voices and creativity advance a culture of human rights. The festival marks the 60th year of the capture of Nelson Mandela with live events at the site and an extensive programme of online events broadcast on YouTube and Facebook. See the full programme at artfluence.ukzn.ac.za. Bookings from Webtickets from April 28.