Durban - From sheep and chickens, to crashing cars and music, this year’s Royal Agricultural Show has kicked up the adrenaline a few notches, promising entertainment for the whole family.

The Independent on Saturday rounds up some of the highlights of the show, which takes place between May 25 and June 3 at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg.

Medieval Tournament

For a feel of knights, steel and armour, head down to the main arena on June 2 and June 3 for the first Royal Title Tournament.

Combatants, part of Battle Heritage South Africa, will clash for the title, dressed in breastplates and chain mail and brandishing swords. Medieval combat is growing in the country, and at the Royal Show, the audience will have a taste of what this specialised sport is about.

Based on medieval tournament rules, combatants use weapons, ranging from long swords to pole arms (wooden shafts with a blade on top), all blunted for safety. Armour is based on real historical pieces and is kept and worn to international sporting standards. Neither for the unfit nor faint-hearted, each fighter carries roughly an extra 25kg of protective covering.

Teams and individual competitors from KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng will battle it out in blazing, two-hour tournaments for the honour of naming themselves the Royal Title winner. Rather than kill an opponent, as in medieval times, victory means putting the opponent on the floor. The winning team is decided by who is left standing after each set of rounds. For more information on Full Contact Medieval Combat go to www.battleheritage.co.za

Royal Demolition Derby

Coming to the Royal Show this year is the adrenaline-packed Royal Demolition Derby. Competing for the title of Royal Demolition Champion, audiences will witness fire and chaos as the cars bash into each other.

Competitors will attempt to disable and damage one another’s vehicles, and there are expected to be bent chassis and crying engines as the cars compete in the ring. The derby takes place in the main arena on June 1 and 2.

Soweto Towers On The Go

If you haven’t been able to get to the Orlando Towers in Soweto, this will be your chance to have a taste of a 100m bungee jump. For the first time at the show, a mobile bungee jump will be erected at the showgrounds. The event will include a 50m bungee and a Scad (Suspended Catch Air Device) freefall.

The team at Orlando Towers are coming to the Royal Show to spread the adrenaline rush across the country. Soweto Towers On The Go is bringing a 50m bungee and Scad. While the show organisers and the bungee team would like to encourage people to try this activity, some restrictions apply, especially to those who suffer from asthma, epilepsy, cardio-respiratory disorders, hypertension, high blood pressure, skeletal weakness, joint/ligaments problems, fractures, unhealed wounds, and other medical conditions that would exclude one from participating in extreme sports. Pregnant women, or anybody under the influence of drugs or alcohol are also not allowed. For more information contact Nico at 072 534 7911.

Drone Racing

It’s all the rage - everyone is fascinated by drones. For the first time at the show, some of the country’s top drone-racing pilots from the KwaZulu-Natal Drone Racing Club will be at the show, showcasing what goes into operating a drone.

On June 3, from 9am to midday, they will showcase their talents.

