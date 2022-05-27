Durban - Get ready for the inaugural Art Bar Festival next weekend. It’s an interactive, participative event showcasing a range of visual arts and crafts, and it’s all happening in Durban’s famous Florida Road. Backed by the eThekwini Business Support Tourism and Market Unit, the Durban Art Gallery and Florida Road UIP, it is happeningh at the UIP premises at 211 Florida Rd (corner Florida and Gordon Roads).

A series of “bars” or display areas will, trade-show style, bring art makers and public together and to provide an opportunity to interact directly with visual artists and crafters. The Art Bar provides a platform for art enthusiasts, general public and potential buyers to trade, sample, view and engage. Some of the beadwork on display at the Art Bar Festival. There will displays of bead work, décor items, wire/telephone wire art, ceramic work, leather work, fabric art, upcycled (recycled) material, crochet work and DIY art. There will be some formal sessions. Master beadmaker, Hlengiwe Dube opens the proceedings with a talk on the “The Secret of Beads” on Saturday morning at 9am.

Other features include a range of music and performances items, catwalk sessions showcasing accessories, live drawing for adults and kids, a pottery demonstration with Sbonelo Luthuli and a drumming session by Drum Shack. “Craft has over the years remained an integral part of most cultures, traditions and heritage practices. To get an understanding into the world of craft, one needs to appreciate these trends, the market and the world which they come from; the producers, the selfless women and man that spend hours creating these beautiful pieces,” said Nothando Mkhize of the Durban Art Gallery. Entry is free and all are welcome.

