Gin and steam trains for Mother’s Day

Markets

Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Open from 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery as well as a nature trail and great view points. Call 031 777 4686.

Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Windermere Antiques Fair: (today) About 20 dealers sell a wide selection of antiques, vintage and collectibles on the lower level of Windermere Centre from 8.30am to 2pm. Call Helen Clementz on 084 2410241.

Durban Vintage Market: (today and tomorrow) Fun retro and vintage clothing and decorative items at the Dolos, 5 Southampton Row, Point, today from 10am to 3pm. Also the Sidehustle market tomorrow featuring a great collection of home made produce.

iHeart Market: (today) The iconic iHeart Market returns, in a smaller version, from 8.30am to 2pm at the Bond Shed events venue at the Point Waterfront. Entrance is free. Parking at The Waterfront Hotel for R20.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. All Covid-19 protocols and strict social distancing in place. Call Lyn on 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Every Wednesday from 8am to noon in Autumn Drive, Prestondale. Call Ethel on 060 303 3957.

Andy Turrell, Evan Cullum and John Ellis in Billy Joel Meets Sting at the Rhumbelow Northlands this evening.

Shows

Rhumbelow Northlands: (today) Durban musicians Andy Turrell, John Ellis and Evan Cullum team up to pay tribute to the legends in Billy Joel Meets Sting. Starts 7.30pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Dire Straits Unplugged takes in the music of Mark Knopfler and Dire Straits brought to you by Barry Thomson and The Reals. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email [email protected]

Altitude: (tomorrow) Open mic comedy night every Sunday hosted by Friends of South African Comedy. Opens at 6pm with the show at 7pm. Entry R30.

Rhumbelow, Pietermaritzburg: Singer, actress, pianist, choir director and vocal coach Judith Hawthorn in her new show I Love A Show Tune! celebrating her life in music with classic Broadway songs. Accompanied by Jacques Heyns on piano. May 9 at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email [email protected]

Playhouse, Drama: Refugees, directed by Jerry Pooe, tells of a journey that reflects personal stories expressing pain, sadness, soul searching and hope through movement, song, images, narration and physical theatre. May 13-15 at 7pm. Tickets R50 on Webtickets.

Comedy

Parkview Hotel: (today) Two-time Savanna Comic’s Choice award winner Siya Seya live. With a career spanning 13 years and five one-man shows, this Satma-nominated funny man addresses day to day issues. Starts 7.30pm. Tickets R120 at Webtickets.

Mbuso Khoza will perform afrocentric music in iJadu Le Afrika at the Playhouse.

Music

Chris Duigan in Concert: (today) Live broadcast online of many favourite classics at 6pm. See https://www.youtube.com/c/ChristopherDuigan.

The Werehouse: (today) The Scorpion Kings Experience with Kabza De Small, the King of the Amapiano genre, and DJ Maphorisa at 6pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets.

Friends Family Restaurant and Pub: (today) Local singer Angelique performs from 7pm at the popular eManzimtoti venue in an undersea themed weekend. Free with food and drink specials. Call Sean at 076 731 0934.

Popsicle Lounge: (today) Purple Rain Day promotes up and coming artists, musicians, rappers and fashion designers with a platform to showcase their talent at 4pm. Tickets R100 at Webtickets.

Jewish Club: Friends of Music features international operatic soprano Nozuko Teto supported by tenor Wayne Mkhize and the 10-member Voices of Angels, a boys ensemble from Inanda accompanied by Pretoria pianist Paul Ferreira. May 16 at 3pm. Tickets: R100 members, R120 non-members, R20 students must be prebooked from [email protected] or call Keith on 0715051021.

Playhouse, Opera: Award-winning vocalist, composer, writer Mbuso Khoza presents a selection of afrocentric music in iJadu Le Afrika. Khoza is accompanied by the 16-voice acapella group, The Afrikan Heritage Ensemble. May 21 at 7pm. Tickets R80-R100 at Webtickets

Sugar Rush Park, Ballito: Pop diva PJ Powers will perform on May 24 from 1pm. Beautiful open grassed areas, kids zones, fully stocked bars, food stalls and much more. Tickets Adults R140, kids 6-12 R80, Kids U6 R20 from Webtickets.

Tatham Art Gallery’s Reena Bhoodram and Pinky Nkabinde celebrate a St John South Africa photographic exhibition on eyecare. Free vision screenings on selected days.

Art

KZNSA Gallery: Double Up features artists Alka Dass, Gift Banda, Laylaa Jacobs, Makhosi Ntshangase, Nivesh Rawatlal, Selloane Moeti, Simanga Zondo, Thembi Mthembu, Zama Ntshangase and Zwelinjani Radebe who have not been able to show their work since lockdown. Ends May 9.

Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: Featuring works by Hussein Salim which are a celebration of the African woman. Call 031 303 8133.

The Green Gallery: Fresh artworks by Nicole Pelts, Michelle Offerman, Nicky Firth, Angelika Anastasis and bronze sculptor Owen Llewellyn-Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 5022757.

Tatham Art Gallery: St John South Africa hosts a photographic exhibition to promote its work in eye care and the impact this had on the lives of everyday South Africans in the gallery’s Lorna Ferguson Room from May 16 to 30. The exhibition features 32 photographs by Cape Town photographer David Prior with accompanying narratives which tell a personal story. Free vision screenings on May 22-23 and 29-30. Gallery open Tuesdays to Friday from 10am to 4pm, weekends 10am to 2pm.

Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike the grasslands of Morewood Farm in a new hike discovery followed by dinner at the restaurant with craft beer and craft shooters. Cost R30. Call David on 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian on 083 675 2125.

Getting ready for the Mother’s Day Inchanga Choo Choo are Ru, Thandeka, Rea and Lephoi Maduna.

Events

Centre for Creative Arts: Catch the inaugural Artfluence Human Rights Arts Festival with a focus on arts, the constitution and democracy with the theme Voices of Hope, Courage and Resilience from May 5 to 8. Pieter Dirk Uys will open the festival at 3pm. For full programme and to participate, find Artfluence on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook as @Artfluencefest, which is also where the festival will be streaming live from.

Durban North Crusaders: The Gin & Tonic Experience is the perfect day out for the gin lover with great food, local music, garnishes to drool over and the very best gins. Strictly over 18 and no own food or drink permitted. May 8 from noon. Tickets R160 from Webtickets includes a complimentary festival gin glass.

Inchanga Choo Choo: All aboard for Mother’s Day with two steam trains running on May 9 at 8.30am and 12.30pm from the Stokers Arms in Kloof. Enjoy the spectacular views of the Valley of 1000 Hills ending at Inchanga Station where there is a Mother’s Day themed craft and food market. The three-hour round trip must be pre-booked with ticket specials at R190 at http://umgenisteamrailway.com/. Normal month-end coaches on May 29 (afternoon) and May 30 (morning and afternoon).

Bat Centre: KZN Poetry Fest provides local poets with a platform to showcase their talent, and develop aspiring poets. May 22 at 1pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets.

The Independent on Saturday