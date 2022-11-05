Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, November 5, 2022

Hail summer with Hawema, beach and bunny chow…

Mjabuleleni Nzuza AKA Oudskul and Damien Roodt enjoy a bunny chow on Durban’s beachfront. Picture: MOEKETSI MAMANE

Published 42m ago

Durban - What could be more Durban than beachfront and bunny-chow?

Mjabuleleni Nzuza AKA Oudskul and Damien Roodt, two of the fabulous, funky, four-piece outfit Hawema, whose sound encapsulates Durban with an amalgamation of local hip hop, house, rock ‘n roll, punk, soul and jazz.

They will be at the Rhumbelow Theatre, 42 Cunningham Road in Umbilo, for one performance only tomorrow at 2pm. Venue opens 90 minutes before show for snacks and drinks. The concert is supported by Concerts SA through funding from the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Samro.

The Independent on Saturday

DurbanEntertainmentTheatreBeaches

