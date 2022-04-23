Head for the hills and the sound of choirs

There will be a feast of choral music in the Drakensberg next weekend as the Drakensberg Boys Choir School celebrates its annual Music in the Mountains festival. Running from April 28 to May 1, Music in the Mountains includes choirs from KZN, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Zimbabwe, as well as an old boys performance and some of South Africa’s top singers. Highlight of the weekend will be a performance of Vivaldi’s Gloria by the Drakensberg Boys Choir, with the KZNPO and Baroque 2000.

The festival is held on the school campus and also offers a quality craft market, delicious food and a beer tent, as well as performances by well-known South African artists. The festival opens on April 28 at 7pm with a welcome concert by the Drakensberg Boys Choir. This is followed by a choir splash on April 29 at 9.30am featuring the Whitestone School Choir from Zimbabwe, the Laër Volkskool Koor, and the Midlands Youth Choir joining the boys. At 7pm, the school choir will perform We Will Rock You, a greatest hits sing-along from the 60s to the 00s and featuring staff and friends of the school.

Saturday sees a second choir splash with the boys joined by the Champagne Valley Choir, Constantia Park Choir and the Mpumalanga Youth Choir. At 3pm is the performance of Vivaldi’s Gloria, while at 7pm there’s a gala concert. Sunday May 1 sees an old boys concert with the school choir and a repeat of the gala concert at 3pm. Full programme at https://dbchoir.com/web/. Tickets R100 to R210 from webtickets.

