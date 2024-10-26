Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Independent Online | Ios
Search IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Sunday, November 17, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

HIStory coming back to Durban

Tickets are on sale for The Michael Jackson HIStory Show which is coming to Suncoast in December. Picture: Supplied

Tickets are on sale for The Michael Jackson HIStory Show which is coming to Suncoast in December. Picture: Supplied

Published Oct 26, 2024

Share

The King of Pop is returning to Durban through the electrifying talent of Garth Field in The Michael Jackson HIStory Show.

This internationally-acclaimed tribute to the legendary Michael Jackson will tour Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg, marking the 2024 grand finale of an already successful run in New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

Fans can now witness Field’s spellbinding portrayal of Jackson in a performance that goes beyond imitation.

Backed by a live band, choreographed dancers and state-of-the-art sound and lighting, this is more than just a tribute show ‒it’s an immersive experience with authentic costumes, stunning visual effects, and performances of his biggest hits, including classics like Billie Jean, Thriller, and Beat It.

“We are thrilled to bring this extraordinary tribute to Michael Jackson back to South Africa, especially with Garth Field leading the charge,” said Showtime Australia producer Johnny Van Grinsven. “Our cast and crew have poured their hearts and souls into recreating the essence of Michael’s performances, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience the energy and excitement of his music live on stage.”

The show runs Suncoast from December 27 until December 29. Tickets are available at venue box offices or through iTickets.

Related Topics:

durbankwazulu natalentertainmentmusic