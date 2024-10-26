HIStory coming back to Durban

This internationally-acclaimed tribute to the legendary Michael Jackson will tour Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg, marking the 2024 grand finale of an already successful run in New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

The King of Pop is returning to Durban through the electrifying talent of Garth Field in The Michael Jackson HIStory Show.

Fans can now witness Field’s spellbinding portrayal of Jackson in a performance that goes beyond imitation.

Backed by a live band, choreographed dancers and state-of-the-art sound and lighting, this is more than just a tribute show ‒it’s an immersive experience with authentic costumes, stunning visual effects, and performances of his biggest hits, including classics like Billie Jean, Thriller, and Beat It.

“We are thrilled to bring this extraordinary tribute to Michael Jackson back to South Africa, especially with Garth Field leading the charge,” said Showtime Australia producer Johnny Van Grinsven. “Our cast and crew have poured their hearts and souls into recreating the essence of Michael’s performances, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience the energy and excitement of his music live on stage.”