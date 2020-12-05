It’s a jam packed weekend in Durban

The Durban Caledonian Society will perform Carols and Kilts this weekend. Music Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) The Durban Caledonian Society Pipe Band and friends present their annual Carols and Kilts Christmas concert at 3pm. Also, a concert tomorrow at the Durban Light Infantry Hall, Greyville, at 2pm. Drinks on sale at both venues and there will be food stalls at Shongweni. Please bring your own food to DLI. Tickets R90 for adults (R100 at the door), R50 for pensioners, and children under 12 enter free, from Quicket.co.za Call 082 659 5213. St Thomas Church, Berea: (tomorrow) The Lupa Trio – Aristide du Plessis (cello) Ralitza Macheva (violin) and Annamaria D’Andrea (viola) – play two of Beethoven’s string trios Op 9 in D major and G major at 11am. Tickets R100 or R80 for pensioners and students, and must be pre-booked. WhatsApp Aristide on 076 159 5771 or email [email protected] Durban Jewish Centre: (tomorrow) Friends of Music presents the Rising Stars concert, from the cream of the crop of KZN’s up-and-coming young performers, on instruments including recorder, clarinet, piano, trombone and voice. 3pm. Tickets R70, R20 for students, must be pre-booked. Email [email protected] or call Keith Millar on 071 505 1021 or Ros Conrad 083 253 7935. Shows Seabrooke's Theatre: (today) Durban performer and visual artist Simthandile Mtolo performs her solo music revue and multimedia art exhibition experience, “It Grows, The Musical“ at 7pm. Mtolo said she was releasing music that had been “simmering for a very long time”. Enjoy a drink, compliments of KWV. Tickets are available at Webtickets for R150. Rhumbelow, Northlands: (today) “Jingle Bell Rock”, starring Barry Thomson, Dawn Selby, Trevor Donjeany, Andy Turrell and Marion Loudon, takes in some festive fare. Also at Rhumbelow Pietermaritzburg on December 13 at 2pm, Rhumbelow Durban December 18-14, and Rhumbelow Tina’s December 27-31. Tickets R160 (R140 pensioners/R130 Northlands members) must be pre-booked. Call Roland on 082 499 8636.

Onomo Hotel: Comedy Night with Cyril Basker and the Gang sees local comedians Jem Atkins, Liam Johns, Masood Boomgaard and Mo Vawda keeping Durbanites laughing on December 15 at 8pm. Tickets R100 pre-booked on Webtickets or R120 at the door.

Seabrooke’s Theatre: The creative musical response to lockdown, “Stories 2020”, debuts on December 13. It features Roland Perold, Amanda Kunene, Samantha Landers, Blessing Xaba, Anthony Downing and Leah Mari on vocals, with Jaco Griessel on keys. The musical is a collection of stories is from seven South African rising composers. Tickets R50 from Sophie Thompson of Publicity Matters, on WhatsApp: 083 609 8729.

Rhumbelow, Umbilo: “Once Upon a Tune” is a one-man cabaret show featuring actor and director Steven Stead, with Evan Roberts on the piano. “Acting is story-telling. And since the Greek bards sang of the gods and heroes of legend, and the Medieval minstrals sang of the romances and wars, people have thrilled to stories told by a singer-actor through music,” says Stead. “I now feel brave enough to share my life experience with an audience.” December 11 and 12 at 7.30pm, December 13 at 2pm and December 16 at 6pm. Tickets R160 (R140 pensioners) must be pre-booked. Call Roland on 082 499 8636.

Rhumbelow, Umbilo: The Supa Dupa Christmas Puppet Show stars Suzy and Aunty Mim Erasmus and tells the story of Suzy visiting Granny for Christmas Eve, with Granny telling her all about our Christmas traditions. The children can join in and sing along and there will be some fun colouring in afterwards. Snacks and juices on sale. December 18-24 at 11am. Tickets R75 at Computicket or call Roland on 0824998636.

Phansi Museum: (today) Indigenous Saturdays are back with pottery classes, guitar, fine arts, folklore, and arts and crafts classes. Parents can drop off their children for activities from 9am to 2pm at R50. Call 031 206 2889.

Mitchell Park: (today and tomorrow) Durban Book Fair launches a host of interesting new books, features author discussions and motivational talks, and a sales and marketing workshop, in a bumper fair on two stages. Also included is a poetry performance by the Ubizo Choir. Books launched include Wentworth by Prof Ashwin Desai, Blood, Blades and Bullets by Nathi Oliphant, The Carpenter’s Son by Thami Magubane and Truro Nurses by Rabia Khan. Today from 9.30am to 4pm, tomorrow from 10am to 3pm. There is also an evening function tomorrow at the Phansi Museum for the launch of of Len Rosenberg’s “Bleaching Durban: The architecture of social control”, along with a photographic exhibition. For details WhatsApp 083 778 1991. Entry is free.

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm, meet at St Helier Lake, Hillcrest, for a hike to the top of Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park, and the waterfall and gorge. Also a three-day hike from December 11-13 at Inhlosane, in the Midlands, with accommodation at Satori’s off-the-grid B&B. Call David at 072 615 0559.

Cycle ride: A relaxed cycle ride every Tuesday at 9am, on Durban's promenade. Meet at Mini town car park for an interesting and safe cycle, with a great group of people. Free. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Rhumbelow, Umbilo: (today and tomorrow) The Durban International Blues Festival will feature local musicians, interspersed with audio visuals from international artists unable to join. Bands include Kingston Live, Bobby & The Dynamites, The Smokey Blues Train Blues Movement, and Barry Thomson and the Reals. International artists include Liz Mandeville (US), Toronzo Cannon (US), Fiona Boyes (Aus), Pat Savage (Canada), Charlie Love (US), Donna Herula (US), Yamil Jacobo (Argentina). Full programme at www.durbanbluesfestival.co.za. Today 7.15pm and tomorrow at 1.45pm. Tickets R160 must be pre-booked. Email [email protected] or at Computicket

