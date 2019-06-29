Durban - For just R50, you can enjoy an array of entertainment this weekend at the Rosay Winter Carnival at George Campbell School on North Beach. Featuring a host of activities such as circus acts, magicians, children’s rides, comedy shows, local dancers, singers and fashion shows, there will also be more than 200 stalls to shop at, an outdoor cinema, a petting zoo, a braai-off, body-building demos, zumba and karate, fitness demonstrations and fire demonstrations.

The event also includes an auction with proceeds going to Reach for a Dream Foundation.

Audiences can look forward to a unique fire demonstration by fire juggler, Tom Hastings of Big Top Entertainment, which takes place tonight). Originally from Cape Town, Hastings will perform his one-man, Nova fire show.

He said: “The Nova fire show includes all the best moves, packed into one 15-minute show. Juggling fire over a volunteer from the audience, flashy juggling tricks, amazing fire ropes, fire club spinning to music, and, of course, fire-eating and breathing.”

Hastings said his home town was not the best place to be a juggler: “When you throw something up in the air there, it just flies away. We had extra heavy props to compensate for the wind. Fire-juggling is the ultimate thrill in juggling. Once I started getting paid to juggle, there was an incentive to put on a more spectacular show so I learned fire ropes, fire-eating, and fire-breathing as well.”

As the saying goes, when you play with fire, you’re bound to get burned, but the 41-year-old entertainer said although he’d been performing with fire for 20 years, he hadn’t encountered any major incidents.

Fire juggler Tom Hastings, performs his one-man fire show tonight.





“For safety, I always include a wet fire towel, as well as a fire extinguisher in my show set-up. I also perform at a safe distance from anything flammable, and from the audience of course. I would say the biggest challenge is making sure our clients understand our safety requirements, to ensure we have a suitable and safe performance space. For example, we often get asked to perform fire indoors or under marquees, which for safety is not an option that we offer.

“People always ask if I have ever burned myself. The answer is yes, but a long time ago when I was still a beginner and before I was ready to perform shows professionally.

“Also, they ask if this is my real job. The answer to that is also yes. I am a full-time performer, doing circus entertainment and magic at all types of events. With regards to my show, it is more than just spinning fire to music. I wear a microphone, and interact with the crowd, and there is a big surprise at the end of the show,” he added.

As for the fitness junkies, attendees can look forward to body-building demos as well as a Wonder Woman Challenge by Durban personal trainer and fitness coach, Nazareen Ally of Naz Fitness and Health. Ally, who won a body-building competition in 2016, dived into her fitness business because she wanted to empower and motivate women through fitness. Inspired by her own past traumas as a rape victim when she was a teenager, Ally believes there’s a lot of healing through fitness.

Elaborating on the Wonder Woman Challenge that takes place at 3pm, Ally said: “The challenge focuses on the woman, not only her physical aspect but her mental aspect. If you look at a woman, a woman symbolises strength, not only the beauty and outward strength but the mental aspect behind it. The challenge will include various obstacles and tasks which they must complete.”

As for the comedy acts lined up for the festival, some of the country’s top comedians will take to the stage, including Barry Hilton, Joey Rasdien, Masood Boomgaard, Neil Green, Jem Atkins, Bash with Tash and magician/comedian, Mo Magic.

The Rosay Winter Carnival runs until tomorrow at George Campbell School, 261 Sylvester Ntuli Road, North Beach. Tickets are R50 at webtickets. Visit rosay.co.za