It's going to be a year of darkness

Durban - The entertainment industry could take up to a year to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, which has brought a number of industries, particularly entertainment, hospitality and tourism, to a virtual collapse.

That is according to Osman Osman, managing director of Blu Blood Africa, which brings major international acts, as well as premier Bollywood performers, to South Africa.

Osman and his wife, Shaaista, who live in Dubai, said that it “was with a heavy heart” that Blu Blood have had to cancel their local and international shows, which were scheduled to be staged in South Africa in the next few months, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking from Dubai, Osman said: “There were some huge line-ups for 2020, for which we had entered into contracts with both artists and venues. We are looking to take those into 2021.”

On the recovery of the industry, Osman said it would likely take six to 12 months.