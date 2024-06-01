Independent Online
Saturday, June 1, 2024

KZN artists display their talents

Mzamo Mlambo’s mixed media work called ‘Mpho no Mphonyana’.

Durban — The uMnyombo Art Exhibition from the amaShosa Art Movement opened this week to promote the work of Durban and KwaZulu-Natal artists.

It is presented by Dante Languages and the amaSosha Art Movement, a dynamic local artist collective. AmaSosha is an isiZulu a word derived from the English word soldiers.

The name evokes qualities such as self-reliance, hard work, bravery, unity, and front line combat in a way, a sense of being on a mission.

Lindani Maduna’s oil pastel on canvas called ‘Emini-bebade’.

The movement embodies these values and promotes solidarity for KZN artists. Founded in 2015, the movement is emerging as a critical vehicle in the exploration, interrogation, and collaboration of ideas.

The exhibition is open from Mondays to Fridays from 9.30am to 6pm until June 13 at Dante Languages, 1 Torsvale Cres, Somerset Park. Entry is free. Contact 031 563 7633 or WhatsApp Business 073 852 2482 or [email protected]

Sihle Shozi used mixed media on canvas to create Mnganga.

Independent on Saturday

