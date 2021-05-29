Let’s go Trippin’ with the Kandasamys

Durban - Shot in Durban and on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, and in partnership with Netflix SA, the third instalment of this local production features the faces we’ve come to love.

The cast and crew that brought you Keeping up with the Kandasamys and Kandasamys: The Wedding, are back with their third offering, Trippin’ with the Kandasamys and this time they are taking us on a whirlwind family holiday.

According to director, Jayan Moodley, in the latest instalment, it's the (cue Beyoncé voice) it’s the girls who run the world.

Best friends Jennifer (Jailoshni Naidoo) and Shanthi (Maeshini Naicker) go on a fun-filled family holiday to celebrate Shanthi’s 50th birthday, when an unexpected and uninvited guest triggers the start of a mid-life crisis.

The two besties have their own plans for this trip, specifically focusing on spicing up their marriages, but surprise, surprise, things don’t work out as they would’ve hoped ‒ thanks to their husbands, Elvis (Koobeshan Naidoo) and Preggy (Yugan Naidoo).

Koobeshan Naidoo and Yugan Naidoo

Added into the mix is an unexpected guest who sends the women spinning and forces them to think on their feet.

A roller coaster of emotions is about to be unleashed as the two couples’ frailties of their relationships are exposed. This third part of the Kandasamys’ trilogy examines the institution of marriage and explores the ingredients of strong and meaningful relationships, while guaranteeing the fun and laughter that audiences look forward to.

Madhushan Sing and Mishqah Parthiepal

Of course, SA's favourite granny, Aya (Mariam Bassa) is back with all her feisty wit and charm.

The cast also welcomes a fresh face, Uraysha Ramracheya.

“As a South African filmmaker, the feelings are a mixed bag of delight, absolute thrill, happiness and excitement. To have our story on the world’s largest streaming service, and to be able to share a slice of South Africa with more than 190 countries is nothing short of awesome. It’s the stuff dreams are made of. Thank you Netflix!" said Moodley.

The movie premiers on Netflix on June 4.

