Markets, music and laughs

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend quality time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. On the main stage from 10am to 1pm is local band Over The Edge performing their own music. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Take a walk on the short nature trail or have an adventure on the new zipline. Open rain or shine and wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm.

Fields Centre Antique Fair: (today) from 9am to 2pm at the Fields Centre, Kloof. New antique fair on the last Saturday of every month. Antiques and collectables including silver, linen, books, records, porcelain, beautiful murano glass, jewellery etc. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and more. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430.

Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders for fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Every Saturday from 8am to 1pm, with stalls selling pre-loved items, crafts, food and more. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected].

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Sunday fresh produce market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce from 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. No charge to sell or to enter and traders welcome. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. I Heart Market: Support Durban artisans and craft makers on Saturday, March 2 from 9am-2pm at Northlands Primary School, in Durban North. Durban Vintage Market: At LoveCoffee, Lilian Ngoyi Road. Vintage clothes, collectibles, retro home decor, coffee and food on sale. March 2 from 9am to 2pm. Entry is free and all welcome.

Comedians at the Bantu Time Comedy Show at Tropical Nites Theatre at the Wild Coast Sun tonight. Shows Tropical Nites Theatre, Wild Coast Sun: (today) Bantu Time Comedy Show, Vernacular show with comedians such as Justice Kubheka; Amahlaya noNonto R; Tsoro; Ndlebe and Gap No Salad from Ukhozi FM; and Master umfana wase Mandeni who share hilarious anecdotes, observations and jokes that will resonate with all. At 8pm. Tickets from R180 through Computicket. KZNSA Gallery: (today) FlatFoot Dance Company presents Busy Being Blue dance delving into the heart and head off the blues tonight at 6.30pm. The KZNSA café will be open from 5pm for dinner and drinks. Limited seating, pre-booking essential. Tickets are R100 (12 and under pay R80) via [email protected]

Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: (today and tomorrow) A Touch of Burlesque with dazzling costumes and buzzing energy from a talented array of performers. No Under 16s. Today at 7.30pm and tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R200, booking essential on 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] or Computicket. Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: Classic Rock with Barry Thomson and the Reals with guest Shaun Dragt, paying tribute to Deep Purple, Uriah Heep, Santana, Pink Floyd and more. Saturday, March 2 at 7.30pm and Sunday, March 3 at 2pm. Tickets R200, booking at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] or Computicket. The Globe Suncoast: The Cake Litey is a rollicking new comedy show that’s hot out of the oven, about cakes, cookies and even tarts. Sans Moonsamy, Matthew Govender aka Juicy-J and Nikiwe Gqom Queen, on March 9. Tickets from Computicket. More info at www.suncoastcasino.co.za.

The Globe Suncoast: (today) Showtime Promotions presents Tribute to Legends Kishore, Lata & Rafi Nite featuring Chetan Rana, Kavya Limaye, Mani Dharamkot and Imran Aslam, with music by The Bollywood Showband at the Globe at Suncoast. Tickets from R200 online at Ticketpro or Spar outlets. Music UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music: Relaunch of “Twosday” with Dr Madala Kunene, supported by Lu Dlamini and Marius Botha, February 27, doors open 5pm, music at 5.30pm. Tickets: R110, R80 for pensioners, R50 for students. Booking at [email protected]

UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music: The Neil Gonsalves trio with Talent Mzukulu on bass and Riley Giandhari on drums on Wednesday February 28 at 5.30pm. Expect new songs, including some from the trio’s latest release, Blessings and Blues. Tickets: R110, R80 for pensioners, R50 for students. Bookings at [email protected] Steve Newman and Nish Pillay will perform at the UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music on “Twosday” March 5. UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music: “Twosday” with Steve Newman and Nish Pillay, March 5, doors open 5pm, music at 5.30pm. Tickets: R110, R80 for pensioners, R50 for students, bookings at [email protected] Art

The Gallery Lifestyle, Ballito: New exhibition Perspective celebrating the works and diversity of talented artists who embrace their distinct viewpoints. Until March 25. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm, hike two waterfalls from Acutts Drive Kloof/Gillitts. Shaded, flat, easy. Meet at Acutts Drive. Contact David at 072 615 0559. On Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park join a relaxed hiking for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123.

Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events