Melodies from Mozart to Mhlambi

Markets Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park: food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian on 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Mentalist Brendon Peel brings his latest show Impossible! to KZN. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Nite Fever, some of the greatest music of the 70s from the Bee Gees, John Paul Young, The Village People, Rod Stewart, Boney M, Stevie Wonder, Donna Summer. Ends tomorrow. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za

Rhumbelow, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) Run With The Pack ‒ The Music of Bad Company stars Barry Thomson and The Reals (Dawn Selby, Mali Sewell and Andy Turrell) with guest guitarist Shaun Dragt. At 2pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse, Drama: (today and tomorrow) Origins is the story of a child and her relationship with her father, from before her birth to the shifting and increasingly difficult relationship with her father. Today at 2pm and 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R90 from webtickets. Playhouse, Loft: (today and tomorrow) The adaptation of former television anchor and radio personality Tracy Going’s book Brutal Legacy detailing the abuse she suffered at the hands of her father and later her partner. Today at 2.30pm and 7pm, tomorrow at 2.30pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets.

Rhumbelow, Durban: Impossible! from magician and mentalist Brendon Peel. Delightful deceptions, fantastic illusions, and mind-boggling mentalism that will leave you wondering if the impossible can be possible. May 27 to 28 at 7pm, May 29 at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Northlands: CHERbiz & her showbiz friends ‒ Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves stars Anthony Stonier in a tribute to a career that has spanned six decades. May 28 at 7pm. Tickets R160/ R130 Northlands Bowling members from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse, Opera: Shaka Zulu: The Gaping Wound is a musical dance spectacle directed by Meshack Mavuso-Magabane telling the story of the late Zulu king through the eyes of a praise singer. May 25-28 at 7pm. Tickets R120 from Webtickets.

Playhouse, Grand Foyer: Udodana is a full-length dance work that explores the black male body; its identity, its placement in society (particularly in traditional African communities, households and churches). May 26-28 at 7.30pm. Tickets R90 from Webtickets. Jailoshini Naidoo and Carvin Goldstone will perform at the Playhouse Loft next week. Comedy Riverside Hotel: An evening of laughs with some of SA’s well-known comedians at this monthly fun-filled evening. Catch Jem Atkins, Cyril Basker and Darrien Asbury joined by Karmen Naidoo on May 26 at 7pm. No under 18. Tickets R150 from webtickets. The Westville Warehouse: Stand-Up Comedy Night filled with food, drinks and laughs from Tré, Felicia Pillay and Vincent Joseph. Come for the food, stay for the laughs. May 26 at 7pm. Tickets R50 from webtickets.

Playhouse, Loft: Two of KZN's premier comedians ‒ Jailoshini Naidoo and Carvin Goldstone ‒ collaborate for two nights of exhilarating fun, laughter and clean comedy. May 27 at 6.30pm, May 29 3pm. Tickets R100 from Webtickets. Nicky Shange will perform at the Luthuli Museum next weekend. Music 40 Alan Paton Avenue, Pietermaritzburg: (today) Paul Mtirara performs RnB alongside Love n Soul Session DJs. From 2pm. Tickets R80 from Webtickets. Port Natal Citadel, Glenwood: (today) Early Saturday evening classical concert in Glenwood’s newest fine music venue, the Port Natal Citadel, at 6.30pm. The classical programme features music for cello, piano and violin performed by Marguerite Spies on cello, Petya Koleva on violin and Nina Watson on piano. 455 Esther Roberts, Glenwood. Coffee and treats on sale from the coffee shop. Tickets R100 from Karen Brokensha on 083 777 5633

Tatham Art Gallery: (tomorrow) Christopher Duigan plays Beethoven's Storm along with the whirling energy of the Grande Polonaise by Chopin. At noon. Tickets R100 from [email protected] or 083 417 4473 (SMS or WhatsApp only). Enjoy coffee before or a lunch after at Cafe Tatham. Call 033 342 8327. Durban Jewish Centre: (tomorrow) Friends of Music present the KZN Youth Orchestra conducted by Lyk Temmingh. The hour-long concert takes in Korsakoff, music from Carmen, and some jazz and rock items including Bohemian Rhapsody. At 11.30am. Tickets R100 members, R120 non members and R75 children from Keith on 071 505 1021or Bernice on 083 253 7935. KZNSA Gallery: In this intimate concert Thokozani Mhlambi presents Zulu songs, performed on cello and voice. He will be joined on stage by leading young voices. May 27 at 7pm. Tickets R100 from Webtickets.

The Luthuli Museum: Nicky Shange live in concert on May 27 from 6pm. Tickets R50 from Webtickets. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) New exhibition, A Broken Umbrella, where nine artists curate themselves, collectively, into an exhibition. Until June 26. Durban Art Gallery: #OverMyDeadBody a sculpture tribute by Andrea Walters to women murdered by their partners. Until the end of May.

The Green Gallery: (today) New artworks by Makiwa Mutomba, Shirley Brandon and Nicole Pletts and bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: (today) Online/Off, a group exhibition of new work by artists exploring the joy of drawing. Ends May 29. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Highstakes, Cato Ridge to visit the gorge. Tea & muffins afterwards. Take exit 53 Cato Ridge turn left and follow “Highstakes” signs to 4x4 track and store. Hike R30, for tea, chocolate cake and scones. Call David at 071 122 3183.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana on 039 315 7359 Events Denis Hurley Centre: (today) Free guitar classes for beginners from 9.30-11am. If you have a guitar, bring it; if not, go along. No need to book. For more information, see their Facebook page.

Chris Saunders Park: The Durban Gin and Rum Festival on May 28 from noon offers fine gins and rums or cocktails by a team of mixologists. Artisanal food stalls and local music. Children U12 free with parents, children 12 -18 not permitted. Tickets R150-R180 from Webtickets. Gold Circle Training Centre, Ashburton: Cars In The Park on May 29 from 7am. Draws motoring enthusiasts from all over South Africa, with more than 1 400 exhibits and over 100 food and craft market stands. Hillary Club: Grand reopening on May 28 of this historical venue after a fire destroyed the main hall and most of the building in 2020. Opening ceremony at noon, followed by live entertainment until late. Braai facilities available and braai packs on sale. Competitions and lucky draws. Free entry. Call Lauren Vosloo on 083 324 9066.