Saturday, November 12, 2022

Mini Town marvel

Actress Cara Roberts takes time out of rehearsing and performing to visit Minitown. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Durban - Summer holidays are around the corner so, when planning family excursions, don’t forget one of Durban’s most loved and enduring attractions, Mini Town. It is open and ready for the holiday crowd to appreciate the city in miniature.

Actress Cara Roberts takes time out of rehearsing and performing to visit this iconic landmark. She is performing in the whimsical and profound one-person show, The King of Broken Things, at the new Bridge Theatre, Northlands Primary in Durban North. The last show is today at 2.30pm.

