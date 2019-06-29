Durban - Local residents are very familiar with monkeys in their gardens - and now they can have them climbing up their walls indoors, too. Acclaimed South African wallpaper designer, Robin Sprong, has designed a wallpaper exclusively for the East Coast Radio House & Garden Show, which opened at the Durban Exhibition Centre yesterday and runs until July 7.

Inspired by Durban, the trendy design titled “Tropical Cobalt” depicts botanical foliage combined with tropical birds and monkeys, set against traditional blue and white “azulejos” tiles, will be unveiled at the show.

The design “incorporates current botanical trends and aims to bring natural elements of the outdoors into the home”, says the designer.

What Sprong loves most about Durban - “the sub-tropical climate mixed with the warmth and cultural diversity of the people of KZN” - is evident in “Tropical Cobalt”.

“The diversity of this unique city makes for a very unique design ethic,” he adds.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Robin Sprong and his creative vision to the show, for the first time this year, and cannot wait to reveal his limited-edition print to everyone,” says East Coast Radio House & Garden Show director Cairey Baxter-Bruce.

“This wallpaper, designed exclusively for us, not only epitomises Durban but touches on some of the major décor trends we’ll be highlighting at this year’s show.

“The design also has a natural homely feel to it, tying in perfectly with the show theme: ‘Make yourself at Home’,” she says.

Wallpaper has come a long way since it was “overdone” in the 1960s and is having a major moment in interior décor, thanks to new technology and digital printing processes, which have made it more accessible to a wider market.

“Digital printing has made décor so much more customisable - you can pretty much print any design you want onto any material,” says Sprong.

The design will be available for purchase, as custom wall art, on the Robin Sprong website, www.robinsprong.com, for the duration of the show.

For more information on the show and to book tickets, visit www.housegardenshow.co.za Staff Reporter