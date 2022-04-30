Mother’s Day Concert for a tune in your heart

Durban - The KZN Youth Orchestra will give two concerts at Durban’s Botanic Gardens Amphitheatre on Mothers’ Day, May 8, at 11am and 1pm.
The orchestra, which comprises 65 young musicians from around the province, will perform music from several genres in an hour-long concert. There will be pieces from the Romantic period, from ballets, operas, movies and musicals.
Conducted by Lyk Temmingh and presented by Cathy Peacock, the picnic concert will send you away with a tune in your heart.
Included in the programme are such pieces as Capriccio Espagnol by Rimsky Korsakoff, music from Carmen, music from The Greatest Showman and some jazz and rock items including Bohemian Rhapsody and the ever popular Sway, to name a few.
Tickets are R100 and R75 for pensioners and students. To book, WhatsApp Rosie at 079 102 9156.
The Independent on Saturday