Mother’s Day: what to do, where to go, what to buy

Markets Windermere Antiques Fair: (today). From the fun to the fabulous, 20 traders offer cool stuff from yesteryear. From quirky vintage to grand antiques at prices to suit all pockets. Windermere Centre from 8.30am to 2pm. Call Helen Clementz on 084 241 0241. Musgrave Market: (today). Berea Park. Food, music and stalls offer arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items, and more. From 9am to 2pm.

I heart Market: (today). Get some last-minute gifts for Mother’s Day. Browse top-quality artisanal, craft and entrepreneurial markets with delicious foods, crafts, décor, and fashion ‒ all made with love and attention to detail. On the lawns of the Moses Mabhida Stadium from 8.30am to 2pm. Hand-crafted items feature at the I Heart Market today. Car boot sale: (today). Immanuel Church in Somerset Park holds a car boot sale on the first Saturday of every month. The proceeds benefit the Ray of Hope Babies Home. Sell second-hand goods from your car. 9am to 3pm. R150 a car. Bring your own umbrellas/tables. Call Dawn on 076 109 1216 or Sharon on 072 421 9855. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow). Family friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn on 083 262 3693.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow). Stalls offer crafts, toys, bead work, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm. Opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian on 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers’ Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel on 060 303 3957. Origins is staged at the Playhouse Drama later this month. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow). Nite Fever. Some of the greatest 70s music of our time - Bee Gees, John Paul Young, The Village People, Rod Stewart, Boney M, Stevie Wonder, Donna Summer. Until May 22. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za

Rhumbelow Durban: (today and tomorrow). Crocodile Rock ‒ A Tribute to Elton John. Stars Evan Cullum and Marion Loudon in a show that salutes the music and energy of one of the world’s most iconic artists. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket, or call 082 499 8636, or email [email protected] Hilton College Theatre: Peter Pan and Tinkerbell is a ballet for children and those who are still children at heart. May 12-13 at 6.30pm and May 14 at noon, 3pm and 6pm. Tickets R140 from webtickets. Rhumbelow Northlands: Run With The Pack ‒ The Music of Bad Company. Stars Barry Thomson and The Reals (Dawn Selby, Mali Sewell and Andy Turrell). Guest guitarist Shaun Dragt. A tribute to the classic rock songs of Bad Company. May 14 at 7pm. Tickets R180, R150 for Northlands Bowling Club members, from Computicket, or call 082 499 8636, or email [email protected] Also in Pietermaritzburg on May 22 at 2pm

Playhouse Loft: The Ugly Noo Noo, Andrew Buckland's ground-breaking show is timeless for its political insight and gritty provocation, even 31 years on. Actor Mpilo Nzimande takes on the physical solo performance. May 13-14 at 7pm, May 14 at 2.30pm and May 15 at 2pm. Tickets R90 from webtickets. Playhouse Drama: Origins, the story of a child and her relationship with her father. May 19-21 at 7pm, May 21-22 at 2pm. Tickets R90 from webtickets. Music Newlight International, South Beach: (today). Jamaica Meets Durban with Jah Mason performing live in the city. From 6pm. Tickets from R100 at webtickets.

Botanic Gardens Amphitheatre: (tomorrow). The KZN Youth Orchestra, conducted by Lyk Temmingh, will perform for Mother’s Day at 11am and 1pm. The hour-long concerts include pieces such as The Capriccio Espagnol by Rimsky Korsakoff, music from Carmen, and some jazz and rock items, including Bohemian Rhapsody. Tickets, at R100, R75 for pensioners and pupils, from Rosie on 079 102 9156. Alliance Française: Trumpeter Sakhile Simani live in concert on May 13 from 6pm. Tickets R70 from webtickets. Durban Jewish Centre: Friends of Music present the KZNPO Youth Orchestra in a programme similar to the one at the Botanic Gardens (see above). May 22 at 11.30am. Tickets: R100 members, R120 non-members, R75 children, from Keith on 071 505 1021or Bernice on 083 253 7935.

The exhibition Online/Off opened at The Gallery in Ballito this week. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow). Somewhere In Between, an exhibition of new work from South African-born artist Jennifer Morrison. Until May 8. Durban Art Gallery: #OverMyDeadBody comprises 50 Sunlight soap sculptures by Andrea Walters of the mouths of women murdered by their partners. Until the end of May. The Green Gallery: (today). Selection of new paintings by artists Charmaine Kraus, Andy Anderson, Pam Benporath, and Penny Brown, and bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies, Jackie Noakes and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

The Gallery, Ballito: (today) Online/Off, a group exhibition of new work by artists exploring the joy of drawing, opened this week. Curator, Jane Digby said: “Artists can draw, but mostly drawing is a means to an end, and seldom the end product in itself. We thought we would have fun by asking some of our favourite artists to use the humble art of drawing as a starting point in creating some interesting new work. Ends May 29. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow). At 2pm. Hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park. Take in two waterfalls on a mountain bike trail in this awesome nature park. Contact David on 071 122 3183. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian on 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am. Meet at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana on 039 315 7359 Events Denis Hurley Centre: (today). Free guitar classes for beginners from 9.30-11am. If you have a guitar, bring it; if not, come along anyway. No need to book. For more information, see the Facebook page. Nelson Mandela Capture Site: (today and tomorrow). The Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal presents the annual Artfluence Human Rights Festival under the theme, Freed Imagination: Resilience, Action and Change, spotlighting artists whose voices and creativity advance a culture of human rights. The festival marks the 60th year of the capture of Nelson Mandela with live events at the site as well as online events broadcast on YouTube and Facebook. See artfluence.ukzn.ac.za. Book at webtickets.