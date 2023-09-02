Pianist Christopher Duigan presents an effervescent selection of music including Mozart, Grieg’s ‘Wedding Day’, Sinding’s ‘Rustle of Spring’, popular melodies by Liszt and Gershwin, plus Debussy’s flowing ‘Arabesque’. Enjoy a Sunday morning of light and evocative music with delicious cream scones plus tea, coffee and other refreshments available tomorrow.

Enjoy a light and airy selection of music specifically designed to complement the arrival of spring.

The venue is Casa Mexicana at 35 Montgomery Drive, Pietermaritzburg, which opens for refreshments at 11.15am, with the concert starting at noon.

Secure parking is available.

Tickets are R100 and booking is essential via WhatsApp 083 417 4473 or [email protected].