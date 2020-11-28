Music revue and art exhibition looks at life and love

Durban performer and visual artist, Simthandile Mtolo, will bring the solo music revue and multi-media art exhibition experience, It Grows, The Musical, to Seabrookes Theatre on the Durban High School (DHS) campus from December 3 to 5 at 7pm. Described as “looking at the complexity of life and love, from an honest and intrinsically personal perspective of a black woman working in the arts”, Mtolo said she was releasing music that had been “simmering for a very long time”. Written over the years and inspired by experience and emotions she has held onto while waiting for the right time, she said a time of introspection and creativity over lockdown prompted her to take to the stage with it now. “The songs are divided into segments that touch on values and morals, responsibilities and love, and are interconnected with subtle comedy and interactive links,” said Mtolo. With original music and lyrics, the jazz and soul songstress will be singing live.

A full-time creative specialist of 15 years, Mtolo said: “I have remained loyal to an authentic creative delivery and the importance of its relationship to an audience. I have spent lockdown nurturing my craft and adding to my body of work.”

She will also exhibit a range of pieces she has been working on, inspired by introspective growth and the ability to acquire satisfaction from reaching within. Mtolo used wool and printed fabrics and focused on the authentic features of African women. She will also display her handmade bead collection.

Through her business, Ebonygypsy, Mtolo has produced several conceptual events such as The Township Jazz Society which featured local jazz bands from around Durban and has played in venues such as The Protea Edward Hotel and Artizen Lounge.

“Another is my annual all-female production titled, A Woman, A Hat, A Bag, And Her Belly. This show debuted at the Catalina Theatre in 2011 and featured Durban’s greatest hidden gems in various performance styles,” she said.

Enjoy a drink, compliments of KWV. Tickets are available at Web Tickets for R150.

Independent on Saturday