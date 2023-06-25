New addition to Margate night market

Held on the last Friday of every month from 6pm to 10pm, the next market takes place on June 30.

Durban - The monthly night market at Serenity Hills in Margate has become a favourite on the lower South Coast, selling high-quality goods and international cuisine while offering the best in live entertainment.

The market is the perfect space for families to enjoy a delicious meal featuring cuisine from across the globe, with a great selection of wine, craft gins, and beers on offer. Every month, it welcomes a new local band to create an atmosphere around the fire while patrons dine al fresco. The children’s section keeps the young ones entertained with a variety of interactive games.

The market is pet-friendly, with 24-hour security, and is fully operational throughout load shedding or if it rains.

Most of the products sold are locally sourced and, if not locally made, then the business behind the products is local. There are close to 50 vendors selling jewellery, resin crafts, perfumes, children’s toys, art, homewares, beeswax products, skincare products, plants, hand-crafted knives, clothing, and hair accessories. There’s also an array of delectable pickles, preserves, cakes, pastries, and biltong.